Reforms in E&P: The year that oiled the wheels of the economy

India is a country with expansive oil and gas resources, with huge potential for new explorations.

By Sudhir Mathur

Starting the year at $66 per barrel, international oil prices soared to a high of $86 by October-end, and ignited fears of a return to the $100-a-barrel era, before cooling off dramatically to close the year at around the $60-mark. With every $10 swing in oil prices having an impact of 0.5% on the GDP, international oil prices are a key economic factor for a country like India, which depends on imports to meet most of its energy needs. For the world’s third-largest oil consumer to not remain at the mercy of international oil prices—determined by factors beyond its control—the long-term solution was to tap its own huge energy reserves and step up the domestic production to reduce dependence on imports. And 2018 was a landmark year when India took decisive and definitive steps to enhance domestic production, setting off firmly on the course to meet the Prime Minister’s target of cutting imports by 10% by 2022.

Stumbling blocks

An inconsistent policy legacy was one of the key reasons why private players weren’t showing any meaningful participation in India’s upstream exploration space. Not surprisingly, the oil and gas sector accounted for a mere 2% of the total FDI inflows into the country over the past 18 years. As a result, this was the sixth consecutive year of the fall in domestic crude oil production—from 38.08 million tonnes (MT) in 2012 to 36MT in 2017, and 35.68MT in this fiscal. This pushed the country’s import dependence on crude oil to approximately 84%, and India’s oil import bill soared on the back of rising international prices and dearer dollar exchange rate. Framing forward-thinking policies for the sector were the need of the hour. Attracting investments into the sector was the top priority to push growth of oil and gas, for which a conducive business environment was a prerequisite. This year marks the beginning of landmark oil reforms, setting the momentum for decades to come.

Tapping the potential

India is a country with expansive oil and gas resources, with huge potential for new explorations. Of the 26 sedimentary basins, 15 have established hydrocarbon potential spread across onshore, offshore and deep-water areas, with a resource base (in place) of 41,872 million MT of oil equivalent (MMTOE). Although the sedimentary basins are not as oil fertile as is the Gulf region, bringing in the latest technologies and significant investments in exploration can yield tangible results. With just 29% of the country’s oil and gas resources discovered, a staggering 71% of the resources—which add up to an estimated 29,796 MMTOE—are yet to be discovered. It took a concerted effort on the part of the government to encourage new investments to tap these oil resources and set the ball rolling to boost the country’s energy security.

Towards this end, 2018 proved to be a revolutionary year for the oil and gas sector. The year saw the introduction of transformational policies. For example, the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) with Revenue Sharing Contract (RSC) will act as a game-changer for India. Compared to a Production Sharing Contract (PSC), the RSC entails reduced administrative burden and adopts a light-touch regulatory model. The RSC gives a lot of flexibility in contracting strategies, and hence will expedite time-to-production in comparison to the PSC regime.

Similarly, a policy to incentivise enhanced and improved recovery (ER/IR) methods and a policy to access unconventional hydrocarbons in existing fields will attract further investments and support higher domestic production. Equally transformational was the move earlier to open up Discovered Small Fields (DSF) for exploration by private companies. This strategy, besides increasing production, is aimed at creating an entrepreneurial model, much like the US shale example.

New horizons

Responding to the government’s progressive policies, private oil majors are bringing best practices in drilling technology, human capital and community initiatives in the new regions. On its part, Cairn Oil & Gas plans to invest $4 billion over the next 3-4 years to ramp up oil and gas production through increased exploration and enhanced oil recovery, in the pursuit of its goal to contribute 50% of India’s crude oil production. Of this, contracts worth $2.5 billion have already been awarded through an integrated partnership model.

The surge in domestic production through newly-tapped reserves will eventually reduce the dependence on oil and gas imports. To this effect, 2018 was a glorious time for the Indian oil and gas sector, and will go down in history as a landmark year that set the stage for spectacular progress towards an energy-secure India.

