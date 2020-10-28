Reform vs politics: The legal imbroglio around agriculture reforms

The reforms certainly point to a direction where farmers would be freed from the archaic APMC and EC Act provisions.

By Vinod Rai

The central government has finally decided to bite the bullet by instituting major reforms in the labour and agriculture sectors. The reforms were announced piggybacking on the relief package declared for the Covid-19 pandemic. Three Acts pertaining to the agriculture reform measures have been promulgated. Passing of the Bills by parliament evoked protests largely in Punjab and Haryana. It is most unfortunate that politics in India has been played in the name of the farmer. Despite all spectrum of political parties, at some point of time or other, advocating reversal of the archaic mandi system, some parties continue to decry the steps taken. Taking recourse to Article 254 of the constitution, the Punjab government has passed their Bills to nullify some provisions of the Central Acts. Similar action seems to be on the anvil by the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan governments. Let us analyse the legal implications of this action and how will it impact farmers in these states.

The Indian Constitution has placed agriculture, as a subject, under the State List. It, thus, implies that the state governments are required to address all issues relating to agriculture. However, it is the Union government which decides and announces support prices for major crops, which are applicable pan-India. It also decides issues such as bank loan waivers. International agreements, multi-lateral trade in agricultural products also fall within the domain of the Union government. In fact, agricultural and dairy products played a prominent role in India not joining the RCEP. Hence, agriculture gets dual consideration, both by the Union and the state. This has led to a considerable debate for moving agriculture to the Concurrent List.

There is precedence for such action as the 42nd Constitutional Amendment had moved education to the Concurrent List in 1976. Meanwhile, there are some other provisions of the Constitution, in the Union and concurrent lists, providing legal justification for central government intervention in issues pertaining to agriculture. Entry 33 in the Concurrent List provides a limitation to the power of states in agriculture, by empowering both governments to legislate on production, trade and supply of a range of agricultural foodstuffs and raw material. The Sarkaria Commission had opined on the Union government using Entry 33 to promulgate the EC Act in 1955. This had significantly enhanced the power of the Centre.

The specific provisions in the two new Acts passed by the central government that seemed to have raised the hackles of the states are Sections that entrust the central government with overriding powers in the implementation of the provisions of the two Acts.

Post the promulgation of the central Act, the Congress party has issued an advisory to Congress-led state governments to explore the possibility of passing laws under Article 254(2) to bypass the central legislation. By doing so, they are taking a leaf out of the page of the NDA government. It would be recalled that in 2015 the NDA government had been unable to amend the Land Acquisition Act passed by UPA-II, due to inadequate majority in the Rajya Sabha. It had then advised BJP-led states to invoke Article 254(2) to override the provisions of the central Act.

As a consequence of such advice, the Punjab government has set in motion the process of states taking refuge under Article 254 to pass their own legislations. The Bill passed by it has declared all purchases below MSP to be illegal and punishable with imprisonment. It has also levied a fee on trade outside the mandis. All state laws passed to nullify central Acts have to be approved by the President after they have received the consent of the Governor. It is quite likely that the Punjab Governor will return the Bills to the government once, but will be legally constrained to pass it on to the President when it is re-sent by the state government. If the intent of the central government passing the new Act were to prevail, the Centre would advise the president to reject the legislation.

It could even languish with the President till the end of times. However, if they play politics, they could go along and advise presidential assent while continuing to undertake procurement at MSP (which the Centre had declared it would not be curtailing). This may take the wind out of the sail of the state government as they have declared the mandatory purchase of only paddy and wheat, at MSP. These two food grains were, in any case, being more or less fully mopped up by procurement agencies. Under the new central law, the arhatiyas and markets will not get their commission or fee.

Various petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court claiming that the central laws infringe upon the jurisdiction of state governments and that they are anti-farmer as they render farmers vulnerable to corporate greed. While the legal issues will be adjudicated upon by the SC in due course, the politics that is playing out is going to be detrimental to farmer interests. It is after decades of pious statements that some much-needed reforms have been undertaken in the agriculture sector.

The reforms certainly point to a direction where farmers would be freed from the archaic APMC and EC Act provisions. It would be in the interests of the farming community and state governments to give the much-delayed reform measures a fair chance by giving them access to competitive purchases affording better prices since the safety net of MSP will in any case continue. Reformist and forward-looking CMs or astute policy planners should grab this opportunity, offered on a platter, with both hands and encourage the investment in private infrastructure to create supply chains and give the farmer the benefit of demand-led prices. They should also take appropriate action to create institutional mechanisms, such as farmer produce organisations or aggregators, to ensure greater farmer participation. This is certainly the 1991 moment for Indian agriculture. The first state off the starting block will liberate the Indian farmer as no other action of government has done in the last five decades.

(The author is distinguished visiting research fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore. Views are personal)