Reform reservations: Centre’s proposed ordinance to stall faculty reservations a retrogade step

Even as India aspires to build top-class universities, by setting the clock back on reservations in faculty posts—HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has just reiterated the Union government’s commitment to bringing back the old formula for reservations in university/college teaching jobs—the government has exposed its own lack of sincerity. After the Supreme Court rejected the government’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court verdict upholding the 13-point roster system—that makes individual departments the basis of deciding reserved posts, against the older 200-point roster system where the basis is the total faculty seats in an university/college—Javadekar has assured that the government will take the ordinance route to bring back the older system.

The 13-point roster system would have brought down the total number of reserved posts (for SC/ST/OBC) in 21 central universities from 2,663 to 1,241. However, merely reserving posts has not ensured that the posts got filled. As per an RTI filed by The Print, over 80% of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at the level of professors and associate professors at Central universities were lying vacant as on January 1, 2018. This likely means that the standards for the reserved post are not met by most reserved category candidates. In a scenario where varsities are reeling from a lack of adequate faculty strength, the problem of massive vacancies in reserved seats worsens the impact. So, while the government’s ordinance will probably not make much difference to the hiring of reserved category teachers, except for perhaps in a scenario where the bar for their entry is lowered significantly, it will definitely impact the quality of higher education and the autonomy of institutions. Meanwhile, the merry-go-round politics over caste will continue.