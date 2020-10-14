Readying the ground: Property cards a good step, but the real need is conclusive titling

However, Swamitva can only be the first step; the endgame is conclusive titles, a recommendation made by numerous committees on land and property reforms.

One-lakh farmers receiving property cards under the Swamitva scheme is, without doubt, a step forward towards establishing clear land ownership in the country; as the prime minister highlighted in his speech at the distribution of the cards, this will help them secure credit against the land. Economist Hernando de Soto, nearly three decades ago, had estimated that 80% of the world is undercapitalised as a result of insecure property right; in 1997, he wrote, $9.3 trillion ($15 trillion in today’s terms) was lying as dead capital in the developing and underdeveloped nations. However, Swamitva can only be the first step; the endgame is conclusive titles, a recommendation made by numerous committees on land and property reforms.

In the late 1980s, the DC Wadhwa committee had pushed for titling based on the Torrens system in force in Australia, where the state provides compensation if a land title granted by it is successfully challenged. Despite the land record modernisation scheme—one of the first steps towards conclusive titling—starting in 1988, and being repurposed as National Land Records Modernization Programme (NLRMP) in 2008, full digitisation has not been achieved. The Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme dashboard shows that land records in 90.1% of villages across the country have been digitised across the country. But, an analysis shows that only 61% of these villages have digitised mutation records. That means the remaining 39% records may have digitised land records, but these have not yet been updated. Besides, only 41% have a clear record of rights; maps have been linked in only 40% of the cases. Survey or resurvey work has been completed in a meagre 11% villages. As per the 2019-20 NCAER Land Records and Services Index, states that have implemented land reforms have done better on the digitisation of records, but lag in terms of quality of land records. Madhya Pradesh, which tops the table, scores 2.5 out of 5 in terms of updating ownership and 2 out of 5 for recording encumbrances (whether a property is free from legal and monetary liabilities or not).

A property card may help secure credit, but without clear titles, the large-scale tenancy that is envisioned to happen under the new farm reforms may not happen till the time the Centre rolls out a comprehensive land titling law. The first attempt was made in 2011, following recommendations of the Financial Services Committee in 2009, and then again in 2013. Some states have implemented their own laws. Rajasthan did this in 2016 for urban settlements, and Maharashtra announced a law in 2019. But if the Centre does not bring a comprehensive titling law, little will change on the ground. The government can set up fast-track land-dispute courts (as done in Mexico) or can implement the Torrens model or follow through with the idea of title insurance under the RERA Act. NITI Aayog announced last year that it would be working on a model law, but enacting the law will be the onus of the Centre. Land reforms can’t be shelved any longer, especially given how land disputes (accounting for nearly two-thirds of all civil cases) choke the courts.