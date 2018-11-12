RBI vs Government: Quantum of reserves is technical aspect, a referee is needed to resolve the crisis

The Indian dispute is complicated by the issue of NPAs and whether RBI has been as good a regulator as it is with its anti-inflation agenda.

Usually, the workings of central banks and treasury ministries are shrouded in secrecy. If anything leaks out it is dressed in opaque jargon so that only insiders know what is being said and by whom. The ongoing battle between the government of India (GOI) and RBI has been simmering for three months but has now come out in the open. As the outside commentators discuss the matter, we have learnt about previous quarrels between the incumbent FM and RBI Governor. Normally, the FM wins as he has the PM on his side and legal superiority.

The quarrel is always about the same issue. The politician wants to spend money (which he often does without wrecking the budget) to boost the growth of the economy. The central banker, as the US Fed chairman McChesney Martin said, is the person who takes away the punch bowl just as the party is getting into full swing. The central banker wants no shallow growth lest it lead to inflation. The trade-off between growth and inflation is very much the same classic trade-off as between unemployment and inflation along the Phillips Curve.

The Indian dispute is complicated by the issue of NPAs and whether RBI has been as good a regulator as it is with its anti-inflation agenda. But that is not urgent and the finance ministry of previous regimes has as much to answer as RBI for those problems. It is not going to be sorted out any time soon. The urgent issue is about the demand by the government that RBI stop hoarding its reserves. These reserves, the GOI believes, are excessive. Not so, says RBI. They are prudent.

What is at stake? If I have a billion dollars then one percent of that equals ten million (one crore) dollars. If the reserves are meant to cover 99.99 % risk instead of just 99.9%, I may need a lot of reserves. Take again a billion dollars. With 99.99% cover , I can spare you one hundredth of one percent which is just one lakh, while 99.9% will give me one tenth of one percent,i.e., a million. So you see how reserves, as viewed by a risk averse central bank, seems to the government miserly. The GOI would like RBI to relax its risk aversion norms and pass over more of its reserves .

The issue can be decided by legal argument .Who is the master? There is no doubt that it is the GOI. But who is trusted more when it comes to risk aversion? The central bank without a doubt. Who decides whether reserves are excessive or not? It is not the domestic authorities but the people who have a choice of investing money in India or taking it elsewhere. They may view the government claiming a larger dividend than what RBI wishes to give a sign of fiscal irresponsibility. Money can move out very fast. In turn, this depreciates the currency and enhances the risk of inflation.

The government could argue that this is just scaremongering. The state of the economy influences public welfare which is the responsibility of the government and not RBI. The crunch can come if the scaremongers are right. Is the risk worth taking ?

Here we have to say that while there is no doubt who is the boss, the question is who has the necessary analytical know how to judge the risks in financial markets. Since the GOI does not agree with RBI, the only way to answer the question is to consult an outside expert who has done a similar task for another monetary authority. It would have to be a retired central banker who has handled the issue of adequate reserves to fulfil the required degree of risk aversion. Like in any other contest, we need a referee.

The need of the hour then is for the GOI and RBI to agree to get an outside expert with knowledge and experience of central banking and not in India but abroad. They should get someone who will, in strict confidence, deliver a swift report on the adequacy of reserves. That would be the most prudent and acceptable way of settling this issue. To leave it unsolved is to invite trouble. Given the heightened risk of a pending election, everything should be done to avoid worsening the situation.

For the longer-run, it should be clarified that while the GOI has power to force RBI to follow its orders, it would be prudent to recognise that the matter of adequate against excess reserves is not a political or legal issue, but a technical issue. As such it would be sensible to leave it to the central bank.