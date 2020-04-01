RBI opens up debt markets to raise FX

RBI also raised the FPI investment limit in corporate debt limit by $30bn to 15% of stock.

By Indranil Sen Gupta & Aastha Gudwani

We grow more confident of our call that RBI will raise FX reserves, at every opportunity, to buy insurance against global contagion. It opened fresh issuances of 5 year, 10 year, and 30 year G-secs to non-residents from FY21 (as announced in the Union Budget) under a Fully Accessible Route (FAR). This should be seen as a major step to enter Indian G-secs into global benchmark indices that we have favoured since 2013. Second, we have also cut our FY21 current account deficit by 70bps to 0% of GDP after our oil strategists have cut their oil forecast by $12/bbl to $35.5/bbl for FY21. Finally, we continue to expect RBI’s recent FX accretion to keep speculative attacks on rupee at bay. It will also likely try to augment FX flows by incentivising exporters to bring back proceeds, raise the cost of import finance and hike rupee NRI/FCNR deposit rates. Our FX strategists see Rs 76/USD in June.

RBI also raised the FPI investment limit in corporate debt limit by $30bn to 15% of stock. After all, India has seen FPI debt outflows of $6.7bn with rising twin risks of fiscal slippage and depreciation. It is another matter that we expect RBI OMO to fund the higher fiscal deficit. We also expect RBI MPC to cut 25bps each in June and October with CPI inflation set to slip to 2.5% in 2HFY21. Higher FPI inflows = lower RBI OMO. We continue to point out that higher FPI inflows will not generate additional G-sec demand as RBI is bound to buy the FX and reduce OMO to that extent.

Cutting FY21 CAD to 0% of GDP on lower oil price

We have cut our FY21 current account deficit forecast by 70bps of GDP to 0% of GDP (see graphic). The very same risk off that dampens oil prices usually also pulls down the BSE Sensex and cuts down FPI flows. In light of today’s debt FPI flow liberalisation, we have retained FY21 FPI flows at $7bn in FY21 compared to an outflow of $6.5bn in FY20. This takes our FX intervention of $45bn, more than the durable liquidity requirement of $38bn, we assess for FY21. To create room for OMO, RBI will likely switch to buying FX in the forward market.

What next? RBI FX intervention, NRI deposit rates

FX accretion to fend off speculative attacks: We expect RBI to use the recent FX reserve accretion to fend off speculative attacks. We estimate that it can easily sell $30bn to stabilise rupee.

Augmenting FX flows: We expect RBI to augment FX flows by incentivising exporters to bring back proceeds, raising the cost of import finance and hiking the rupee NRI/FCNR deposit rates.

Edited excerpts from BofAML’s India Economic Watch RBI opens up debt markets to raise FX report (dated March 31, 2020)

Sen Gupta is Chief India Economist & Gudwani is India Economist, BofA Merill Lynch. Views are personal