Rainbow Runner: Dutee Chand coming out as gay must be celebrated

By: |
Published: May 21, 2019 12:01:02 AM

“Hyperandrogenism” is a sanitised, impersonal term—Chand’s was a deeply personal fight for dignity, one in which her gender and, by extension, her achievments as an athelete were questioned.

Dutee Chand, Dutee Chand relationship, Indian sprinter, Dutee Chand family, Dutee Chand partner, opinion newsIndian sprinter Dutee Chand. (Reuters)

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand’s is a singular story of struggle. Born in a poor family in one of India’s poorest states, surviving in athletics—much less making her mark—should have seemed impossible. But, Chand did much more than make her mark. She took on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over its hyperandrogenism rule. “Hyperandrogenism” is a sanitised, impersonal term—Chand’s was a deeply personal fight for dignity, one in which her gender and, by extension, her achievments as an athelete were questioned.

She emerged from it stronger, in her own words, although she had felt unfathomable vulnerability while the controversy was unfolding. That experience and the strength that it left her richer with is perhaps what has helped her now to come out as gay, looking forward to a life together with her soulmate, a girl from her village. Chand will be running into walls of opposition not just from the deeply conservative society of her home state but also her family—her mother has reportedly refused to accept Chand’s homosexuality.

Though homsexuality is no longer illegal in India, it is still taboo. This is why pushing acceptability of homosexuality and LGBTQI individuals in India will require more public figures to support LGBTQI rights—and if they are themselves part of the rainbow collective, all the more better.

In the last few years, a handful of people in public life, including business leaders, Bollywood figures, writers, etc, have come out of the closet. That has helped move the conversation along. Chand’s coming out is, however, unique because, though she has received fame and international exposure as an athlete, her growing up years—when most LGBTQI individuals have to grapple with painful questions pertaining to their sexuality—were spent in a milieu that is antagonistic to LGBTQI expression and rights. To have overcome that, and battled questions on gender, is what perhaps arms Chand with a nuanced understanding of the fears and anxieties of LGBTQI individuals from the economically weaker sections.

Chand’s coming out, therefore, must be celebrated. It will go a long way in making LGBTQI rights a part of the mainstream conversation and, eventually, help drive their acceptance.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Rainbow Runner: Dutee Chand coming out as gay must be celebrated
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition