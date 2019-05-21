Rainbow Runner: Dutee Chand coming out as gay must be celebrated

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand\u2019s is a singular story of struggle. Born in a poor family in one of India\u2019s poorest states, surviving in athletics\u2014much less making her mark\u2014should have seemed impossible. But, Chand did much more than make her mark. She took on the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over its hyperandrogenism rule. \u201cHyperandrogenism\u201d is a sanitised, impersonal term\u2014Chand\u2019s was a deeply personal fight for dignity, one in which her gender and, by extension, her achievments as an athelete were questioned. She emerged from it stronger, in her own words, although she had felt unfathomable vulnerability while the controversy was unfolding. That experience and the strength that it left her richer with is perhaps what has helped her now to come out as gay, looking forward to a life together with her soulmate, a girl from her village. Chand will be running into walls of opposition not just from the deeply conservative society of her home state but also her family\u2014her mother has reportedly refused to accept Chand\u2019s homosexuality. Though homsexuality is no longer illegal in India, it is still taboo. This is why pushing acceptability of homosexuality and LGBTQI individuals in India will require more public figures to support LGBTQI rights\u2014and if they are themselves part of the rainbow collective, all the more better. In the last few years, a handful of people in public life, including business leaders, Bollywood figures, writers, etc, have come out of the closet. That has helped move the conversation along. Chand\u2019s coming out is, however, unique because, though she has received fame and international exposure as an athlete, her growing up years\u2014when most LGBTQI individuals have to grapple with painful questions pertaining to their sexuality\u2014were spent in a milieu that is antagonistic to LGBTQI expression and rights. To have overcome that, and battled questions on gender, is what perhaps arms Chand with a nuanced understanding of the fears and anxieties of LGBTQI individuals from the economically weaker sections. Chand\u2019s coming out, therefore, must be celebrated. It will go a long way in making LGBTQI rights a part of the mainstream conversation and, eventually, help drive their acceptance.