Railways model of Twitter governance can help DGCA tackle errant airlines



Worldwide, flyers have found Twitter a convenient platform to air grievances with airlines, and the latter, ever fearful of negative publicity (remember Delta Airlines’s woes), have seemed eager to redress these. That said, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA’s) plan to harness Twitter to get airlines to serve customers better is going to be a tall ask. The aviation regulator in a meeting on Thursday directed airlines to offer timely redressal of all grievances, warning against laxity.

It asked them to provide regular SMS updates of delays and boarding, and said that the airlines need to give drinking water, refreshments and meals to passengers stuck because of delays, in keeping with the Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR). Although DGCA had laid down clear norms under CAR, these have been observed more in breach than in compliance.

While the DGCA started the Airsewa portal, it has not been as successful as awareness regarding the platform has been limited. Twitter governance can ensure better service delivery, but the DGCA needs to come up with the right plan for this. The current proposal, of airline resolving disputes raised on their respective Twitter handles, is not only difficult to track but also impossible to implement. A Railways-style approach can work better.

While Railways is the only operator, in this case, the DGCA can ask all complaints to be tagged to the DGCA account. This way, not only would it be able to track requests, it would also be able to account for airline response. And, if it has worked in the case of Railways—the service lists over 20 accounts for complaints besides its official Twitter handle with 4.15 million followers—it can do so for airlines too.

More important, what DGCA and airlines need to address is the issue of refunds—ambiguity in CARs with regards to the minimum period for refunds has led to airlines delaying these.