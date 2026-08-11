Every significant inflection in Indian retail has altered the way consumers shop. Two decades ago, it was the proliferation of modern trade. Today, it is quick commerce. The difference this time is the sheer velocity of adoption.

Modern trade emerged in the early 2000s and took nearly two decades to reach 10-12% of FMCG sales. It provided brands with an alternative to general trade, improved product discovery, and catalysed premiumisation. But its expansion eventually plateaued. Outside a handful of operators such as DMart, few retailers built sufficiently dense and profitable networks. Large-format retail worked exceptionally well in certain catchments but proved difficult to replicate uniformly across India.

Quick commerce is compressing this evolution into a fraction of the time. Only around three years into its meaningful scale-up, it already accounts for 6-7% of sales for large FMCG companies and as much as 9% for some. More strikingly, it already constitutes 60-75% of online sales for several FMCG firms.

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The latest Q1 FY27 commentary reinforces this structural shift. Dabur expects emerging channels — including e-commerce, quick commerce, and modern trade — to sustain strong double-digit growth. Nestlé India identified quick commerce as a key growth lever, while Britannia highlighted rapid expansion in e-commerce as an important contributor to growth. Across HUL, Tata Consumer, and other large FMCG companies too, management commentary increasingly points towards strong growth across new-age channels. The debate is evidently migrating from whether quick commerce will endure to how aggressively brands should participate.

If quick-commerce FMCG sales compound at around 30% annually over the next five years, against high single-digit growth for the underlying FMCG industry, its contribution could increase from 6-7% today to approximately 15%. Quick commerce could thus surpass in eight years what modern trade took nearly two decades to achieve.

India could consequently emerge as an interesting anomaly in global online retail. Online grocery penetration in several developed markets is already around the mid-teens, but India has historically lagged global e-commerce penetration across categories like apparel and consumer electronics. Grocery could become the exception. India’s dense urban agglomerations, low last-mile costs, ubiquitous digital payments, and high-frequency grocery consumption make quick commerce especially suited to this market. It could allow India’s online grocery penetration to converge with, and potentially surpass, global benchmarks.

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For FMCG companies, however, the more profound implication could be a redistribution of bargaining power. India has roughly 14 million kirana stores and over 450,000 FMCG distributors represented by industry bodies. Such fragmentation historically ensured no individual retailer exercised overwhelming negotiating leverage over large FMCG brands. Modern trade introduced some consolidation, but its share plateaued before overturning this equation.

Quick commerce could be different. It is unlikely India will ultimately support dozens of scaled platforms. The industry could consolidate around four or five meaningful operators. If the platforms collectively account for around 15% of FMCG sales the negotiating equation between brands and retailers could change materially.

There is another striking parallel with modern trade: assortment itself. As organised retail scaled, FMCG firms developed differentiated pack sizes, premium SKUs, and channel-specific products. We are beginning to see a similar evolution in quick commerce. But digital platforms possess substantially richer consumer data and can identify changes in purchase behaviour almost instantaneously. It could thus become not merely a distribution channel but an experimentation engine for FMCG innovation. Platforms can also monetise search ranking, sponsored visibility, advertising, and consumer data. As their importance grows, brands may have to redirect a larger proportion of trade and ad spending to these platforms to protect digital share-of-shelf.

Modern trade changed where Indians bought FMCG products. Quick commerce could influence where they buy, what they discover, and increasingly what brands manufacture for them. Modern trade took nearly two decades to reach 10-12% of FMCG sales. Quick commerce could reach 15% in less than half that time. The real revolution may therefore not merely be the speed at which the channel scales, but how quickly consumer behaviour — and bargaining power — migrates with it.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.