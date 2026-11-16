By Karan Taurani & Sandeep Ramesh

The next competitive advantage in FMCG will come from using AI to make better decisions on inventory, assortment, visibility and marketing, one pincode at a time. Quick commerce is changing the rules of India’s FMCG industry. Yet, many companies are approaching it with the playbook they used for traditional retail and e-commerce. The difference is akin to playing an ODI in a T20 format.

The competition will not simply be about which FMCG firm spends more on advertising or secures more listings. It will be about which company uses AI most effectively to manage thousands of micro-markets simultaneously.

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Traditional inventory systems would show adequate stock. AI can reconcile depot inventory, platform listings and consumer-facing availability, identify the underlying problem, and prioritise corrective action. The commercial benefit is recovering lost sales without necessarily increasing inventory.

Conventional sales rankings could lead to the wrong delisting decision. AI can account for actual availability, compare similar catchments, and recommend different pack combinations across locations. The opportunity is significant: brands can optimise assortment at the dark-store level rather than relying on citywide averages, improving sales productivity and inventory efficiency. Traditional replenishment models rely on historical sales, which underestimate demand in stores that frequently experience stock-outs. AI can incorporate weather forecasts, lost-demand estimates, local consumption patterns, and replenishment cut-offs to redistribute inventory before demand peaks. This changes the economics of quick commerce: higher availability, lower wastage, and improved inventory turns can coexist.

A packaged-food company may report healthy availability in existing pincodes while losing overall platform market share. The reason could be new dark-store openings where competitors establish themselves before the company’s products are listed. AI can identify expansion opportunities, estimate demand using comparable catchments, and recommend opening assortments before meaningful sales history exists. In quick commerce, market share can be lost before a brand even enters the market.

The critical metric is not how many SKUs are listed, but how frequently consumers encounter an available product when making purchase decisions. A skincare brand may report attractive return on advertising spend (ROAS) by advertising against its own brand searches. However, some of these purchases would have occurred without ads. Meanwhile, campaigns targeting new consumers may exhaust their budgets despite stronger incremental sales opportunities. AI, supported by controlled experiments, can distinguish incremental demand from existing demand and dynamically allocate ad budgets based on inventory, conversion potential, and local competition.

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AI adoption in FMCG must ultimately be measured through business outcomes rather than tech announcements.

As quick commerce becomes a larger share of FMCG revenues, these operational advantages could increasingly influence revenue growth, working capital, profitability, and valuations. The winners will not necessarily be the companies with the largest distribution networks or marketing budgets. They will be those making the smartest decisions, SKU by SKU, store by store, and pincode by pincode.

The writers are respectively EVP, Elara Capital, and Co-founder, CalvinBall Technologies

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.