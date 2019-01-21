PunitiveMeasure: India new assertiveness against infractions by foreign MNCs are an important fallout of the reforms path it has taken

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 12:59 AM

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week slammed auto major Volkswagen (VW) for not depositing `100 crore that the tribunal had ordered it to pay for causing “serious environmental damage” by using its engineering genius to fake emission reporting.

Last year, the NGT had ruled that Volkswagen’s “cheat device” caused environmental damage conservatively estimated at Rs 100 crore.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) last week slammed auto major Volkswagen (VW) for not depositing `100 crore that the tribunal had ordered it to pay for causing “serious environmental damage” by using its engineering genius to fake emission reporting. In 2015, when VW’s “Dieselgate” broke—the company was found guilty of fixing “cheat devices” in its diesel engines to meet US emission standards—the US extracted a heavy penalty . Last year, the NGT had ruled that Volkswagen’s “cheat device” caused environmental damage conservatively estimated at Rs 100 crore. A company spokesperson has now said that even though VW cars in India meet the country’s emission norms, it will still comply with the NGT order. The VW order, and the Centre pushing for Johnson & Johnson paying larger compensations to Indian patients who received its faulty hip implants show India has come a long way from the days of the Union Carbide fiasco.

India standing up to MNC-might today—decades after Union Carbide strong-armed the government into accepting a $470 million out-of-court settlement, against the $3.3 billion that India had sought, for exposing 500,000 to a toxic gas leak from its facilities that left 8,000 dead—reflects an assertiveness the country has perhaps acquired with growing economic strength. Post the 1991 reforms , India’s attractiveness as both a market and an investment destination has grown phenomenally. The strength to hold MNCs accountable in a degree commensurate with the action against them in developed jurisdictions may be an ancillary gain, but is nevertheless an important one.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. PunitiveMeasure: India new assertiveness against infractions by foreign MNCs are an important fallout of the reforms path it has taken
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition