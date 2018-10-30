Protectionism or calibrated liberalisation? To paint Indian policy as protectionist is a case of black-and-white thinking

Governments seek to limit outflow of forex to improve BoP.

-By Alice Vaidyan

Global popular discontent from frustration in achieving their aspirations led to backlash in recent years, and this came to the fore during US elections and Brexit. The aspirations were linked with well-being and can be attributed to economic policies. This is because the proportion of global GDP covered by FTAs was 10% in 1980 and grew to 25% in 2015. Apparently, some countries could prosper on the back of export trade. But this had implications for business competition, trade balance, capital flows, taxes and duties, forex reserves, exchange rates, employment levels, immigration policies, and macro policy actions.

Free trade has been advocated by economists for a couple of centuries now, based on the theory of comparative advantage—let a manufacturing activity be conducted by a country that enjoys comparative advantage vis-a-vis others and, thus, maximises productivity outcome. While arguments for free trade are premised on comparative advantage, this is more complex for trade in services, particularly financial services. It results in financial flows driven in large measure by the returns earned adjusted for risk borne. Emerging economies would choose to control financial flows to their liking, conflicting with interests of capital providers. Here, insurance and reinsurance sectors make for an interesting case study.

Governments seek to limit outflow of forex to improve BoP. This, in turn, will help improve the reserves, exchange rate and cost of capital. All these contribute towards the stability of the economic system. Given the limited resources, they would seek to prioritise. This could possibly explain the measures adopted by Indonesia, Brazil and Argentina.

One of the main arguments is the lack of a level-playing field. This argument is so simple, powerful, intuitive and appeals to basic notion of fairness that it provokes the reader into taking a stance against protectionism. To expect policy response based only on fairness is devoid of all fairness. This is demonstrated in recent developments between the US and China, and was manifest in the ‘Buy American’ clause of Obama administration. The economic analysis does not fully factor in ground realities and complex policymaking. This involves distribution of benefits and sacrifices among stakeholders. This is why governance structures are driven by political processes rather than putting premium on technocracy.

Unsurprisingly, supporters of free trade did volte-face post the 2008 crisis. In fact, 2000s was the decade of protectionism claiming its lost ground. This adoption of free trade despite its merits cannot be a linear process. Indian insurance sector is increasingly opened to private sector and foreign capital over a couple of decades. Departure from linear evolution comes under criticism from time to time. Trade barriers and market access issues are common across most industries and economies, though they take different forms.

Coming to reinsurance, the protectionist measures take the form of licensing and ownership restrictions, restrictions on outward, compulsory and tiered cessions, capital charge on overseas cession of business, collateralisation requirements, marketing restrictions, etc. These barriers are common among both emerging and advanced economies.

Another argument for (re)insurance sector is concentration of risk when cessions to overseas entities are discouraged. This argument is grossly misleading—because regulators and credit rating agencies are monitoring capital adequacy, increasingly based on risk-based norms and modelling outputs, and any concentration will lead to higher capital requirements. Reinsurance purchases by risk carriers, driven by modelled outputs, throw up accumulation and mandate higher reinsurance purchase at higher cost.

Governments do promote domestic business entities, particularly defence and mega contracts such as aircraft. To expect governments to treat foreign investment and domestic investment on a level-playing field basis is utopian.

The arguments for free trade are unexceptionable in theory and in the long term. However, the case for protectionism by the realpolitik is inescapable. The case is not for protectionism, it’s for calibrated liberalisation that India has adopted. It’s a case for gradual transition endeavouring to minimise disruption. To paint Indian policy response as protectionist is a case of black-and-white thinking. One must admit Indian economy has been opening. This being so, is it not calibrated liberalisation rather than protectionism?

– The author is CMD, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)