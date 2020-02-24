Profitability of medium-low tech industries into a tailspin

In India, much of the invested fixed capital belongs to medium-low tech (MLT) manufacturing

By Anjali Tandon

Even after three decades of liberalisation, India’s manufacturing hasn’t really taken off; captive manufacturing has implications for capital, labour and technology. Technology consideration has amplified lately in view of emerging challenges from advanced technologies that impact manufacturing. But, in a race to catch-up with high-tech manufacturing, lower-tech segments should not be ignored. In India, much of the invested fixed capital belongs to medium-low tech (MLT) manufacturing, with 42% share in total fixed capital under private ownership. This is against a much lower contribution of low-tech manufacturing with only 26% share, while medium-high and high-tech manufacturing jointly account for 32% in total private fixed capital. It can be costly to overlook the interests of MLT manufacturing.

Turning pro-business was a key policy reform, aimed at enabling the private sector to be the torchbearer of process of industrialisation, ultimately fuelling manufacturing growth. For a private business, profitability is critical; it is even more important for a firm that may not have initial investors, and so profit may be its only capital. Thus, profitability of investment is an important signal for future investors—both new and existing. High profitability can help attract start-ups that might want to expand over time. Private sector that stays motivated from profits continues to invest in newer commodities, and techniques of production, plants and machinery. Although investment in commodities and techniques is subject to growth potential, investment in plant and machinery along with assets such as land and transport equipment are a basic necessity at the initial stage. Therefore, profit from investments in fixed capital is the least an entrepreneur expects from a venture.

The corporate sector would invest under conditions of expanding demand or increasing profits, or both. Expansion in demand is an assurance of increasing volume of sales, supporting better economies from greater scale of production, eventually leading to ‘increasing profits’. But profit realisation may also go up (without demand expansion) under conditions of increasing margins of business even in the absence of scale effect. Therefore, the behaviour of capital investment is undoubtedly related to changing profitability of business. Lower profit performance of fixed capital acts as a constraint for infusing further capital under the already investment-deficit conditions. These profit ratios, i.e. profit as a percent of fixed capital, have a relative assessment vis-a-vis international benchmarks or domestic ratios of other businesses.

Going by data on India’s registered factories under private ownership, capital augmentation (delta K) in MLT manufacturing has tanked over time (see chart). It is depressing to note that additional investment has been ripped apart in comparison to low-tech, and jointly med-high and high-tech manufacturing. This is a concern for sustained growth of the MLT industry, which has a clustering of private capital. The unattractiveness of capital from the private business point of view is reconfirmed from the low profit realised from capital investment (chart). Profit as a percent of fixed capital is low for MLT industries, excluding coke and refinery, which have remained at the bottom end of profitability. These include rubber and plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products.

Also, industries such as basic metal products, rubber and plastics are upstream suppliers to many high-tech industries such as auto, machinery and equipment. A flourishing MLT industry can strengthen the supply chain of high-tech industries, ultimately contributing to moving closer to technology frontier. Evidence suggests there is a need to improve profitability of MLT businesses. Factory margins can be improved through cheaper raw material, tax relief or incentives for better technology, thus calling for policy attention.

(The author is associate professor, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi. Views are personal)