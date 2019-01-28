Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political plunge: Dynasts get a much easier launch, but success isn’t guaranteed

It is true dynasts enjoy a distinct advantage—a high-profile launch, without having to gather the grime that leaders who have risen through the ranks did.

Whatever electoral gains inducting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party general secretary for eastern UP may bring the Congress party in coming general elections, it has to fight a battle of perception in the present. Party loyals believe it will inject fresh energy into the Congress’s chances in the state. But critics, especially the BJP, have called it further proof of Congress’s dynasty politics.

That is quite rich of the BJP, considering two Union ministers of the Modi government are the sons of two Vajpayee-era Union ministers from the party—one is a sitting Rajya Sabha member—and the children of many prominent BJP leaders, including one Union minister, two former chief ministers from the party, two deceased Union ministers, are now lawmakers. Critics have also talked of how Priyanka Gandhi was para-dropped on the cadres, given her lack of political experience. But, this, too, is true of the ‘son-rise’/’dawn of the daughter’ in almost all parties, with the exception of some Left parties.

It is true dynasts enjoy a distinct advantage—a high-profile launch, without having to gather the grime that leaders who have risen through the ranks did. But, this is true of lawyers, doctors, architects, businessmen, actors—indeed, it is hard to think of a profession where lineage doesn’t distort the playing field. But, the advantage ends there. There is no guarantee that children of successful businesspersons, actors, lawyers—as also of politicians—will prove as successful as their non-dynast peers. Examples of such launches ending in a whimper abound. It is, therefore, perhaps prudent to turn one’s criticism of dynasts in politics to their performance than their launch.