The government’s decision to sell a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holdings is a decisive victory for economic reform, even if New Delhi prefers the euphemism of “strategic restructuring” to privatisation. After years of delays, the government is finally relinquishing control of a commercial bank. The Rs 52,878-crore transaction brings foreign capital and reinforces a fundamental principle: the government has no compelling reason to be in the business of running banks. Fairfax’s winning bid for the 60.72% stake held jointly by the government and LIC challenges the belief that public ownership guarantees financial stability. The state should be an effective regulator, not an indiscriminate owner of commercial enterprises. The distinction matters because ownership reform is ultimately about incentives, accountability, and the efficient allocation of scarce national public capital.

The sale has endured an exasperatingly long journey. In-principle approval came in 2021, expressions of interest were invited in 2022, and successive regulatory, valuation, and procedural hurdles kept pushing the finish line further away. Even this year, bids falling below the reserve price threatened to derail the process before revised offers revived it. Such delays undermine investor confidence and expose the government’s reluctance to deliver reform. Fairfax’s investment comes amid a powerful wave of foreign financial institutions betting on India, drawn by its expanding affluent class, deepening financial markets, and status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Japanese lenders alone invested more than $6 billion in Indian banking stakes last year, including deals involving Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Global capital clearly sees the opportunity. India’s policymakers must stop making it unnecessarily difficult to participate.

For IDBI Bank, private ownership promises freedom from constraints that have historically hobbled public-sector banking. Its troubles predate the present government. During the United Progressive Alliance years, aggressive corporate lending, particularly to infrastructure and other large projects, planted the seeds of a debilitating bad-loan crisis. The subsequent recognition of stressed assets exposed weak credit appraisal and oversight, eventually necessitating massive capital support and LIC’s rescue in 2019. Successive governments bear responsibility for allowing these problems to fester. The bank’s experience illustrates the enormous costs of political influence, weak governance, and delayed corrective action. Commercial decisions should be driven by risk, returns, and customer needs, not political priorities. Private ownership can bring sharper accountability, better technology, and greater efficiency. Privatisation is not a substitute for robust regulation, but neither should regulation become an excuse for continued state ownership. Regulators must treat all lenders alike. Public resources belong in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, not commercial loan books.

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The test is whether IDBI Bank begins a broader programme rather than becoming another isolated achievement. Cabinet approval must translate swiftly into completed ownership transfer, without fresh obstacles or attempts to dilute the incoming investor’s operational autonomy. The government must also build stronger public-sector banks, some capable of becoming global champions. Consolidation, professional management, and greater operational freedom must accompany a credible programme of selective privatisation. Political resistance and institutional inertia cannot be allowed to dictate economic policy indefinitely. India needs more capital, competition, and innovation in banking, not an expanding justification for state ownership. Fairfax’s acquisition sends an encouraging signal that international investors are willing to commit serious capital to India’s financial future. The government should respond with equal confidence. IDBI Bank’s sale is long overdue. The greater mistake now would be to stop here.