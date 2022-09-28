scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Private insurers gain ground

Private insurers have a high share of bancassurance in their channel-wise collection of individual premiums.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Private insurers gain ground
Private insurers’ market-share in the group business has hovered between 20% and 24% as LIC accounts for 76% of the market. (IE)

Private life insurance companies have gained significant market-share in the individual-policy-buyer business. From 36.5% in FY12, their share has grown to 62.9% in FY22. In contrast, the state-owned insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation of India, lost share in the individual business (from 63.5% to 37.1%).

Also read: Govt on track to meet FY23 monetisation target

However, private insurers’ market-share in the group business has hovered between 20% and 24% as LIC accounts for 76% of the market.

Also Read
management, art, science

Private insurers have a high share of bancassurance in their channel-wise collection of individual premiums.

More Stories on
insurance sector

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.