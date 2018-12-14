Privacy violation: Facebook could have traded users’ data, without their consent – this belies the company’s privacy claims

In an e-mail exchange, a Facebook employee also seems to have remarked to colleagues that removing access to the linkage interface for everyone could appear to be “an indirect way to drive” advertisements.

In a suit against Facebook, the plaintiff, a defunct app-developer, had claimed that the social media giant has been trading users’ data secretly and selectively in exchange for advertising purchases or other concessions, impacting businesses that couldn’t buy the data off it. The plaintiff, Six4Three, is is one such company. In 2015, Facebook, which had till then been providing unrestricted access to Facebook user data to developers through an application linkage interface, began to gradually close off developers’ access to this data because of privacy complaints from its users. Now, UK lawmakers have made public documents seized from Six4Three that show that privacy was not the reason Facebook shut down this linkage interface, and that it was using users’ data as leverage to pressure businesses to buy advertising on its platform or lose access to the data. In an e-mail exchange, a Facebook employee also seems to have remarked to colleagues that removing access to the linkage interface for everyone could appear to be “an indirect way to drive” advertisements.

While the company had a difficult start to the year with the Cambridge Analytica scandal breaking, the new allegations pose a worse headache for the social media claims. If they are true, they belie its claims that it doesn’t trade users data without their consent. Many would argue that Facebook, etc., mining users’ data improves the experience for the latter, and that, given the social media remains a free service for users, user data being monetised for revenue generation shouldn’t be seen as a breach of confidence. However, given how the company seems to have tossed aside the central tenet of consent in sharing user data with app-developers, it is unlikely that it will come out clean from this controversy. Also, Facebook purportedly prioritising some app-developers over others had a direct bearing on users. Apart from that being anti-competitive in principle, the fact that it undermined competition among app-developers that could have benefited users is something that the company must contend with.