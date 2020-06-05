Privacy VIOLATION: After Facebook, Google is now in a soup over user privacy

At a time when privacy is sacrosanct to users, companies need to find new models to attract user information.

Facebook, earlier this year, lost a $550 million class action suit for violating user privacy. The company had been using its facial recognition technology without user consent. These actions were against the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. While one would believe that other tech majors would have learned from this, search-giant Google is now embroiled in a $5 billion lawsuit. The class action suit demands that Google pay $5,000 each to one million users for tracking their information in private browsing.

Facebook had a direct liability in violating norms, Google may have some cushion. While the private browsing was meant so that it will be difficult to track a person, user policy indicated that Google shall still have access to certain data. Even if Google ends up winning this case, investigations will certainly reveal what all data Google was storing from private browsing.

And, if it was anything more than what Google had indicated, it would mean Google shelling out money. More important, the case comes at a time when companies are looking to invest in IoT products, which shall give them more access to user data.

Payment for using user data can be one aspect, but that will also mean that services will become paid. Users also need to be rational. If you want free services, you will have to part with something. In this case, the trade-off is privacy.