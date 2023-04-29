scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Powered by smartphones

The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) led to the doubling of electronics exports (to $24 billion) over FY21-23.

Written by Saikat Neogi
smartphone, industry news
Electronic goods, led by smartphones, were the sixth-largest commodity group in India's goods exports last fiscal, ahead of ready-made garments for the first time, and had a share of over 5% in the total merchandise exports. (IE)

The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) led to the doubling of electronics exports (to $24 billion) over FY21-23.

Electronic goods, led by smartphones, were the sixth-largest commodity group in India’s goods exports last fiscal, ahead of ready-made garments for the first time, and had a share of over 5% in the total merchandise exports.

Also read: At Wyndham Falls: Going back 10,000 years in time!

Also Read

The growth was powered by exports of smartphones which grew to $11 billion in FY23 from $0.4 billion in FY14 as companies such as Apple and Samsung moved manufacturing facilities to India as a part of China +1 strategy.

More Stories on
exports
Smartphones

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-04-2023 at 04:45 IST

Stock Market