By Ashok Gulati, Ritika Juneja, and Sulakshana Rao. Gulati is Distinguished Professor, and Juneja and Rao are Senior Fellows at ICRIER

The World Bank’s India Poverty and Equity Brief, released in October, has renewed the debate on poverty in India. It shows extreme poverty, measured at the international line of $3 per person per day (2021 purchasing power parity or PPP), falling from 27.1% in 2011 to 2.6% in 2023. At $4.20 a day, poverty fell from 57.7% to 16.1% over the same period, which the Bank calls one of the fastest declines in the world. The estimates draw on three official household consumption and expenditure surveys: 2011-12, 2022-23, and 2023-24. It cautions that part of the latest gain reflects better measurement, not just better lives.

The World Bank’s long series on poverty status tells a more interesting story. In 1983, 78% of Indians lived below $4.20 a day (PPP). By 2004, after two decades that included the 1991 economic reforms, the figure was still at 74.5%, a decline of just 0.2% a year. Then the pace of decline in poverty accelerates sharply. Poverty fell to 16.1% in 2023 and an estimated 14.2% in 2026, a decline of about 7.2% per year, more than 30 times the earlier pace. At $3 a day, poverty fell from 46.4% in 2004 to 2.6% in 2023, about 14% a year, against 0.4% during 1983-2004. NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index, built from 12 indicators of health, nutrition, education, and living standards, also tells a similar story: Poverty fell from 55.3% in 2005 to 11.3% in 2022. Statistically, 2004 is the inflection point in India’s poverty drop chart (see graphic).

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But what drove this dramatic fall? Part of the answer is growth, and the other part is a quieter force: demographics. GDP growth rose from an average of 5.7% a year during 1980-81 to 2004-05, to 6.9% during 2005-06 to 2024-25. But population growth fell from 2.1% to 1.2% a year. As a result, per capita GDP growth jumped from 3.5% to 5.6%: each rupee of growth was shared among fewer new mouths. The effect is sharper in agriculture. Agricultural gross value added (GVA) growth rose only from 3.4 to 3.9%, but per capita agricultural GVA growth more than doubled, from 1.27 to 2.67% over the two periods. This matters a lot, as the World Development Report 2008, covering 42 countries over 1981-2003, found that 1% of GDP growth from agriculture is at least 2.5 times more potent in reducing poverty compared to similar growth from other sectors.

The Labour Bureau’s data also show that real farm wages grew at 5.4% between 2004-05 and 2013-14. However, this has slowed down drastically since 2014-15. Yet, it has reduced poverty, which seems somewhat paradoxical. Moreover, an uncomfortable fact is that employment in agriculture rose from 42.5% in 2018-19 to 46.5% in 2020-21, as lockdowns pushed workers back to villages, before settling at 43% in 2025-26.

The World Bank brief confirms that real earnings remain broadly flat, with new jobs concentrated in low-productivity work. When labour cannot move out of farming, farm wages stagnate, and weak farm incomes, in turn, limit rural demand for manufactured goods. China’s economic reforms during 1978-84 showed that farm reforms raised rural incomes, which created demand for manufactured goods. This triggered a manufacturing revolution through town and village enterprises. This is an important lesson for India to note if it wants its manufacturing to rev up.

Welfare measures such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act rolled out in 2006, and the National Food Security Act of 2013 (rechristened as PM-Garib Kalyan Yojana [PM-GKY]) may have also played a role in reducing poverty. This is especially when food allocations were enhanced to 10kg/person/month during the Covid period. The Centre has since extended PM-GKY for five years from 2024 to about 810 million beneficiaries.

However, now with the economy back on track and extreme poverty down at 2.6%, this large coverage under PM-GKY is hard to justify. The cost is steep: PM-GKY is budgeted at Rs 2.27 lakh crore in 2026-27. It raises a fundamental question: if extreme poverty is down to 2.6%, why give free food to more than half the population? This needs rationalisation. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s formula of giving free to antyodya (the poorest of the poor) and charging at least half the procurement price to others may be useful to apply. As they say, it is better to teach a person how to fish than to hand out a free fish every day.

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Reform is a continuous process and it is time to rationalise the food subsidy bill and reorient it towards nutritional security. Our malnutrition numbers, especially of children below 5 years of age, are still very high. India cannot become Viksit Bharat if malnutrition remains high, and PM-GKY in its current form, by giving wheat and rice, cannot solve this problem. It is better to let people opt for food coupons that can buy other healthier food like millets, pulses, milk, and eggs from designated stores.

Nutritional security also demands that our basic staples are biofortified with iron and zinc as wheat and rice have become deficient in these. It is result of our impoverished soils, which are starved of soil organic carbon (SOC). Our SOC hovers around 0.3% against a desirable level of 1.5 to 2, according to World Food Prize Laureate Rattan Lal. Diversifying diets and the production basket can improve nutrition. Can the Modi government bite the bullet and improve the nutrition of soils, crops, and people? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.