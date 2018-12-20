Populism shock! Gujarat’s power bill write-off sets a dangerous precedent

Gujarat’s power bill write-off sets a dangerous precedent, will hurt consumers in the long run

Rank populism seems to be the flavour of the season. First, the newly elected Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments announced loan waivers for farmers, and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced that he will build pressure on the Centre to announce loan waivers for farmers across India. Now, the Gujarat government has announced that it would write off the pending electricity bills of connection-holders in rural areas, totalling ~`650 crore. A circular issued by the state’s energy department said the waiver would apply to domestic, agricultural and commercial connections across the state’s rural zones. Given how it comes just days before crucial by-elections in the state, the announcement has rightly attracted scrutiny by the Election Commission (EC). What this shows is that parties—whether the BJP or the Congress or any other—in order to secure political fortunes won’t shy away from taking policy calls that may have popular appeal but eventually prove disastrous. Irresponsible waivers and write-offs set a perverse precedent for both the parties in power and in Opposition.

At a time when states should be implementing power-pricing reforms, such regressive moves place a huge burden on the power sector. The generation sector already accounts for a chunk of the NPAs of banks because of, amongst other factors, populist measures such as power tariffs kept artificially low. Even while AT&C losses of SEBs are coming down, they are unable to pay their bills—as FE reported in August, distribution companies owed a clutch of 23 gencos around `44,000 crore. Much has been said about how farm loan waivers are not an answer to the farm stress; similarly, power bill waivers such as Gujarat’s set a dangerous precedent. Though this decision might have been taken with electoral gains in mind, in the long run, it is the electorate that will suffer the most if gencos fold up due to sustained losses and unpaid bills, and power becomes costlier than it would have been with pricing reforms as supply drops.