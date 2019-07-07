PM Modi must caution BJP politicians who throw their weight around

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rebuked MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s actions, should next caution all BJP politicians who assume they have the licence to throw their weight around. Last week, on Delhi’s Humayun Road, a speeding SUV with an MP sticker displayed on the windshield and a VIP number plate banged into a stationary car at the red light.

Both cars were damaged and the passenger in the front car was badly shaken. But the driver of the SUV, the husband of a former MP from central Uttar Pradesh, who was also sitting in the car, did not stop to enquire about the welfare of the passenger or the extent of the damage.

The driver, a government official, simply sped away after first giving a mouthful to the chauffeur of the car in front, as if it was the stationary vehicle’s fault. A resident of the locality recalled an incident some four decades earlier in the same vicinity which illustrated the difference in behaviour of politicians in the old days.

Swaran Singh was Defence Minister and he banged his car into a man driving a scooter. Singh rushed the driver and his wife, who were not badly injured, to a dispensary for first aid. The next day Singh sent a member of his staff to their house and asked if they would like to register a police complaint against him since he was driving the car.