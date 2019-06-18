Plastic a significant environment risk, replacement pose other environmental risks

A report by Denmark\u2019s ministry of environment and food highlights the environmental impact of cotton totes have vis-\u00e0-vis low-density polyethylene bags (LDPE). It says, considering all factors besides marine litter\u2014plastic is nearly the sole contributor to this\u2014cotton totes are worse for the environment. The ministry estimates that a cotton tote would have to be reused 7,001 times more than a LDPE bag to prove an effective substitue, thanks to the environmental footprint of cotton cultivation and the manufacturing for the bag. The report also says that transitioning to cotton or paper bags will also affect the environment adversely\u2014because this involves deforestation, ozone depletion, unsustainable usage of water, and toxicity.\u00a0\u00a0Read Also| West Bengal medical crisis a symptom of underfunded public health The report says organic cotton is even worse\u2014bags from organic cotton must be reused 20,000 times to prove effective as a substitute for LDPE. Cotton is a very water-intensive crop and cultivation could draw a lot of fossil-fuel based power. Similar issues also arise in case of paper, wherein large scale deforestation must occur to cater for that need. For instance, the need to make toilet papers soft has taken a toll on Canada\u2019s boreal forests. As of now, 127 countries favour a ban on single-use plastics. The world has to come to terms with the idea that anything \u2018single-use\u2019 will affect the environment drastically; but a ban plastics will not deliver the environmental boon we seek.