Phage treatment gets a leg up as American university looks to make it more mainstream

Could viruses—more specifically, a set of viruses known as phages—be the answer to drug-resistant bacteria? While phages have been used clinically to control bacterial infections in some eastern European countries, they have been largely ignored in the West, by both medical professionals and drug developers. However, with researchers at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), having saved a colleagues life with the use of phages, phage-based treatment may yet take off. In 2015, a UCSD psychologist sunk into a coma after he got infected by drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and antibiotic treatment failed. His wife, an epidemiologist at UCSD, launched an international effort to locate phage treatments that could save him. The university is now launching clinical centre to fine-tune phage treatment as well as get drug makers interested in the form of treatment.

Phages, more correctly, bacteriophages—from Greek phagos, meaning “eater of”—are commonly found, but treatment using them is not easy. There are millions of strains, and each strain targets a specific bacterium. This means phage treatment will need to match bacterial strains detected in an infection with the corresponding phage(s). However, the UCSD team—since their first case—has successfully treated five people with phage cocktails, under US FDA regulations for emergencies where no approved treatments are available. The new centre will conduct clinical trials in collaboration with companies and academics, focussing on drug-resistant infections acquired in organ transplants and joint replacements. One of the key hurdles is that phage cocktails will have to customised as per each individual patient, and thus may not be commercially viable unless each cocktail comes with a fat price tag. But, given how this could prove the last line of defence once known drugs begin to fail, the possibilities should be exciting.