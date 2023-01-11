PEs lukewarm on realty

Private equity (PE) investments in real estate remained flat at $3.4 billion in the current financial year till December, compared with $3.3 billion in the same period last year, given investors are turning cautious because of high global inflation and geo-political tensions. Equity investment has been preferred the most; its share touched 77% of the total funding. The commercial real estate segment has witnessed an increase in capital inflows by PE investors, accounting for 55% of the market share in FY23 till December, compared with 33% in the same period last year.