“Pedo guy” verdict has ramifications for social media conduct

The losing side in the Musk defamation suit has claimed that the verdict has important ramifications for what one can get away with on social media, and it may well be true. (Reuters photo)

Bards for the age of social media are asking, “What’s in name-calling?” and a US court has answered, “Not much”—at least in spirit, if not words. Techpreneur, innovator and occasional pot-smoker Elon Musk, on Twitter, had called one of the British cave-divers who, in July 2018, helped rescue Thai school children trapped in an underwater cave a “pedo guy”—after the said cave-diver and hero had made uncharitable comments about Musk’s unsuccessful attempts to rescue the children—and a $190 million defamation lawsuit against Musk ensued. Following the judgment, Musk says his “faith in humanity is restored”. The other party’s is perhaps shattered, since he had claimed that the billionaire’s tweet had left him “humiliated, ashamed, dirtied” and, post the verdict, his lawyer said “It’s a pity that a bullying billionaire may be able to cast such a long shadow as this. We came here because Mr Musk said sue or true”.

Social media was initially meant to connect people, now it could be driving people apart, partly because it is used to call someone “pedo guy” or to suggest inappropriate parking for innovations, as the British cave-diver did when Musk talked about his machine to rescue the trapped schoolchildren. The losing side in the Musk defamation suit has claimed that the verdict has important ramifications for what one can get away with on social media, and it may well be true. But, even when words hurt, they aren’t bullets. If cases like this one were upheld, the courts would get clogged. What is kosher in social media and what isn’t—a death threat never will be—is still getting defined. Watching one’s words is advisable, but how dreary life would be if insults didn’t sting!