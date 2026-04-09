The exuberance in the markets on Wednesday is perfectly understandable as the US-Iran ceasefire is, without question, welcome news. After weeks of escalation and uncertainty, even a pause in hostilities offers relief—not just to those directly caught in the conflict, but to a world economy already under strain. At the very least, this truce should hold long enough to open a pathway to a formal end to the war.

That is the minimum the global community should expect—and cautiously hope for. Even so, the eventual outcome is likely to remain a lose-lose. Wars of this nature rarely yield clear winners. The damage—economic, institutional, and geopolitical—has already been inflicted. What lies ahead may not be a return to the pre-war normal, but it can still be a phase of stabilisation and gradual repair rather than prolonged disruption. The global economy will not emerge entirely unscathed. Supply chains have been disrupted, commodity markets jolted, and investor confidence tested. Yet, the ceasefire offers a chance to arrest these pressures before they deepen further. If it holds, the aftershocks may be contained rather than amplified.

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Energy and the Strait

India’s experience underscores both the risks and the potential relief. The energy shock has been significant, with disruptions in oil and gas supplies from the Gulf posing risks to growth. The reopening of critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz should ease some of these constraints and restore supply flows. While the disruption has already imposed costs, including tighter shipments over several weeks, the easing of tensions could help normalise conditions sooner than feared. Beyond economics, the human dimension has been sobering, with large-scale evacuation efforts highlighting the vulnerability of India’s vast diaspora in the region. Yet, the ability to bring back large numbers safely also reflects institutional preparedness in the face of crisis.

Recalibrating Growth

The Reserve Bank of India has outlined key risks that frame the macroeconomic outlook. Elevated crude prices could still stoke imported inflation and widen the current account deficit. Disruptions in energy, fertilisers, and commodities may weigh on output. Heightened uncertainty could tighten liquidity and affect consumption and investment. Weaker global growth may dampen exports and remittances. And financial market spillovers could raise borrowing costs. Some of these pressures are already visible. Put together, these risks present a cautious but not unmanageable picture.

Even if the guns fall silent, growth projections may need recalibration and inflation could remain somewhat elevated. But a sustained ceasefire would give policymakers more room to respond and adapt. There is, however, a broader geopolitical undercurrent. The ceasefire may provide a tactical pause—and a necessary off-ramp for key actors—but it has also raised questions about the stability of the global order. Even so, a de-escalation now offers a chance to rebuild some of that lost confidence over time.

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This is why the focus must shift—from conflict to containment and recovery. Damage minimisation should take precedence, but so should coordinated efforts to restore stability. Governments, central banks, and multilateral institutions will need to act in concert to steady markets and secure supply chains. The larger lesson endures: in an interconnected world, regional conflicts have global consequences. But the reverse is also true—timely de-escalation can limit those consequences. The ceasefire, therefore, is not closure, but it is an opportunity to prevent further harm, restore confidence, and begin the process of economic repair. The world may still be somewhat worse off than before the war—but with restraint and coordination, it need not become significantly so.