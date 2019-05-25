Parched Chennai: Why India must focus on building water storage capacity

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 3:18:35 AM

The southern metropolis faces one of its worst water-crises ever; India must focus on building storage capacity.

Studies show that the three main sources of water—Red Hills Lake, Poondi reservoir and Cholavaram Lake—will not be able to provide water by June.

Chennai is facing one of the worst water crises it has ever seen. There is just 1.3% water left in the city’s reservoirs—the fifth-lowest amount in 74 years. In 2018, the city received less than of what is usually does from the retreating/northeast monsoon that accounts for 60% of its annual rainfall. Consecutive years of drought have worsened the crisis. The city, whose water requirement is estimated at 2,000 million litres per day (MLD), is now receiving only 550MLD. The need to provide water for agriculture in the rest of the state and to the parched city simultaneously has caused a massive problem for the state government, since the land under cultivation and the population have both increased. Studies show that the three main sources of water—Red Hills Lake, Poondi reservoir and Cholavaram Lake—will not be able to provide water by June.

Against this backdrop, NITI Aayog, in June 2018, published a water management index report of India’s states. It mentioned that cities in 21 states, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru will run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting 100 million people. With large scale migration and urbanization, water is needed to feed industries, agriculture and the humans settling in these cities. Indian cities—indeed, the country itself—need to make serious water conservation and harvesting efforts. Even in a bad year, India gets around 2,600 billion cubic metres (bcm) of rain while it needs around 1,100 bcm to meet all requirements; but its capacity to store water is a mere 253 bcm. So, with 90% of the available rain water not getting stored, a failure of rain is a near-catastrophe, especially so for parched cities like Chennai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Parched Chennai: Why India must focus on building water storage capacity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition