Over the top: Phil Mickelson wins bragging rights for life, valued infinitely more than $9 million

Phil Mickelson (right) with Tiger Woods after The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada

“Boys throw stones at frogs in sport, yet the frogs do not die in sport, but in earnest,” wrote Bion of Borysthenes two millennia back. I think one can safely assume that the axiom doesn’t hold true for the much-vaunted face-off between the two pre-eminent golfers of the modern era. There were no losers here, really. Yes, Tiger lost, but just about, while Phil won, barely, on the fourth extra hole.

The event, billed (even if a bit belatedly) ‘The Match’, had a winner’s bounty of just over $9 million, which was pocketed by Mickelson, making it the biggest payday of his career. Not bad for a day’s work for Lefty! But he was first to acknowledge that the money was a bonus. After winning in the darkness in Nevada on the fourth sudden-death playoff hole, Mickelson rubbed it in, telling Woods: “I will not ever let you live this one down. I will bring it up every time I see you.”

“Will we see more events like ‘The Match’ in the future?” asked someone on Quora, the online knowledge-sharing platform, the other day. The question seemed deceptively straightforward: while one-on-one match-ups between career rivals like Woods and Mickelson have been rare, ‘skins’ games—essentially a high-stakes version of your weekend Nassau—have been popular for decades. So if the gent was implying a golf sporting spectacle created specifically for television viewership, then the answer is obvious enough. As is the conjecture that the format would be matchplay: when it comes to pleasing the crowds, things haven’t really changed since ancient Greece. Man versus man, to the death, the rawness of blood and gore and most primal human emotions at the fore of things.

All said and done, ‘The Match’ was not particularly stellar in terms of quality of play. There were only 11 birdies in 44 total holes played (22 for each player). Still, there were some side bets by both golfers, which saw Mickelson trump Woods $400,000 (which he intends to give to a charity of his choice). The biggest of those was a one-million-dollar side bet, which would have gone to either golfer if they had holed out for eagle on the par-4 ninth hole. Neither came close to winning that one. In fact, neither could putt to save their lives.

Undoubtedly, ‘The Match’ would have taken place a few years back had Woods’ game and fitness allowed it. The mellow, gracious competitors who tried their best to trash-talk each other at the pre-event press-cons and even on the course (where, in a new format, both players and caddies wore microphones) were a far cry from the bitter rivals who couldn’t stand to look at each other a few years back. Let’s not mince words here: Woods is single-handedly responsible for the career that Mickelson will never have. Against any other field, Lefty could have won exponentially more events, especially the ones that count—Major Championships. At last year’s US Open, Mickelson, who has finished bridesmaid at Majors no less than 11 times, had a very different take on the subject.

“I feel as though had Tiger not come around, I don’t feel I would have pushed myself to achieve what I ended up achieving, because he forced everybody to get the best out of themselves,” he said. “He forced everybody to work a little bit harder. He forced everybody to look at fitness as a big part of the game of golf, and I feel like that’s been a big part of it and he was a big influence on that. So I don’t think I would have had the same level of success had he not come around.” That’s as shocking an admission as you’re ever likely to hear from Mickelson about his bête noire and a stark testament to how much things have warmed up between them.

Tiger looked reasonably unperturbed after losing, while Mickelson did not appear excessively jubilant. And the platitudes offered by the latter weren’t exactly stepping on the jugular. “A day like today is not going to take anything away from (Tiger’s) greatness,” said Mickelson. “He’s the greatest of all time. But to have just a little bit of smack talk for the coming years means a lot to me because I really don’t have much on him. He always drops the big picture, and it’s the trump card. But to have a day like today, I never thought we’d go to this extra hole. My heart just can’t take much more of it.”

Woods doffed his hat to Mickelson without any sullenness, a far cry to the merciless competitor who would stalk away without speaking to the press when he goofed up back in the day. But there are signs that it stung more than Woods let on. Two days back, on Friday, unconfirmed reports emerged in the US media about TW wanting a rematch. That would be music to the ears of the media executives at Warner Media: the pay-per-view event was a big success with more than a million viewers paying $19.95 for watching it online. It was a successful experiment for Warner Media, the new OTT content platform set up after Time Warner was acquired by AT&T. Next time around, there may be two teams, four or more golfers, maybe even a league. Who knows? But one thing is for certain. ‘The Match’ will certainly be back. And if TW is in the fray, he’s likely to make a match of it.

A golfer, Meraj Shah also writes about the game