Over the top: Discovery to launch GolfTV – viewership set to rise

Tiger Woods with Rickie Fowler who shot a last-round 61 to win the 2018 Hero World Challenge.

In April 2017, in the week of The Masters Tournament at Augusta, most golf fans in India scrambled to subscribe to a television channel called DSport. Shubhankar Sharma, playing the golf of his life, was in the field on a special invitation, and for the first time, we had a contender at The Masters. Excitement turned to consternation when it dawned that the channel was not yet available across all DTH broadcasters: a situation that was resolved by the time the US Open came around in June with the understanding that All Major Championships would be aired on DSport.

At the time exigencies of figuring out how to watch DSport overrode any passing curiosity about why a network like Discovery Inc—associated largely with infotainment content—would foray into sport programming. The eureka moment came in June this year when the broadcaster coughed up $2 billion to garner television and digital rights to the PGA Tour for 12 years (the deal goes into effect in 2019) for all territories outside the US. Include marketing costs, as well as escalation as more territories are added to the deal, and that figure is likely to rise significantly. The deal includes live rights outside the United States to 150 tournaments that operate under the PGA Tour’s jurisdiction, including the Players Championship, FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Presidents Cup.

Last month, Discovery signed up Tiger Woods to develop content for GOLFTV—the streaming service that Discovery and the PGA Tour are launching in 2019, and just last week, the European Tour joined the party. Essentially, in a few big swoops, the network has netted the golf-watching universe, outside of the US. The fact that the home of the PGA Tour and golf’s original big market is dwindling is another story, but more importantly, the strategy underlines Asia’s significance when it comes to where the money, and the viewership for the game lie. The PGA Tour has slowly been adding an ‘Asia Swing’ to its schedule with events in Malaysia, Korea, and China, with an event confirmed next year in Japan. China is key to the Tour’s foray into Asia and the partnership with Discovery: potential viewership in that country, especially if a Chinese player breaks into the top-50 of the world rankings, is unprecedented.

The fact that both—television and an OTT platform—have been covered is not surprising either: the older demographic of golf viewership still prefers watching golf on the telly, while GOLFTV’s multi-platform offerings are likely to lure the younger lot. The OTT platform is critical not just because golf as a sport needs to attract a younger audience, but also because the on-demand content might add a whole new dimension to viewer engagement. Which is where Mr Woods comes in: not only is golf’s biggest star expected to give cameras access to his thoughts before and after rounds, he’ll also pitch in with weekly lessons, sessions on the range and so forth. “I want to talk to golf fans and golfers everywhere, directly, and straight from me. That’s important to me. Talking about what we care about: what’s happening on the course, how to play better, how can I shoot lower scores tomorrow, how can I beat my friends?” Woods said in a statement. “Whether you’re a long-time player or a beginner, there are some things that help us all play better.” The GOLFTV app is also likely to be an instant hit with viewers in countries like Japan and South Korea where golf is a major sport and fans are more used to consuming streamed content.

For Woods, the partnership caps a year of resurgence: possibly his greatest in a string of comebacks. Not that his viewership ratings are affected by the kind of form he is in, but the fact that Woods is playing as well as he has in over five years, is a big draw. Woods’ unrivalled appeal was validated yet again this year with ‘The Match’—a made-for-television duel between Woods and Phil Mickelson. The $9-million pay-per-view event in Las Vegas drew in an unprecedented digital viewership for WarnerMedia.

Woods has even more reason to cheer in 2018. Last month, Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal and Woods jointly announced that the golfer will continue to be Hero MotoCorp’s global corporate partner for another four years. The `250-crore deal was signed in 2014 and includes sponsorship of the Hero World Challenge—an invitation-only PGA Tour event, that’s hosted by Woods. Munjal indicated, on the eve of this year’s event at Nassau, Bahamas, that Woods would visit India at some point. The last time Woods came by the Delhi Golf Club for a round with Munjal, almost 5,000 people descended on the course—more than you’re likely to see in the final round of the Indian Open—and security was pretty tight.

This time around, I’ll probably just watch on the app.

A golfer, Meraj Shah also writes about the game