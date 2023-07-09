Over the top by Meraj Shah: Orange letter day

On a scorching July afternoon, the Detroit Golf Club was ablaze with excitement as the Rocket Mortgage Classic reached its climax. Collin Morikawa showed his mettle making a birdie on the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead at 24 under par, a score subsequently matched by Adam Hadwin. Rickie Fowler, who had seized the lead in dramatic fashion on the penultimate day by making six birdies on his last eight holes, was one stroke back. Needing a birdie to force a three-man playoff, Fowler struck a superb approach shot, leaving himself a mere 3 feet for birdie.

As they walked toward the first extra hole, all three protagonists had a lot on the line. For Adam Hadwin, it was a chance to take that elusive second win on Tour. Hadwin had played over 239 events over the last eight years and won only once. For Morikawa, the major champion, it was an opportunity to get his season back on track, while for Fowler, one of golf’s most talented and enigmatic characters on a comeback trail, the win would complete an astonishing resurgence. Once a shining star in the world of golf, Fowler’s journey from the depths of the world rankings to reclaiming his position among the elite has not been easy. He had reached a career-low of No. 185 in the world just last September. His steady climb up the world rankings saw him enter the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 35th and subsequently rise to 23rd following his victory. The 34-year-old golfer had shown glimpses of his resurgence by holding the 54-hole lead at the US Open just two weeks prior, although he finished with a respectable T-5 after a final-round 75.

Eventually, the 73d hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was won by Fowler in typical fashion: an errant drive that elicited loud groans from the gallery, which had been rooting for him, followed by an absolute miracle shot from 184 yards to an astonishing 12 feet, ultimately securing victory. As he sank his birdie putt, he looked up to the sky and exhaled. It was a moment that signified a triumphant return for the American golfer, ending a winless drought that had persisted for over four years. Fowler’s last taste of victory came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, a staggering 1,610 days ago. ”I knew what I was capable of,” Fowler said in the aftermath of his triumph. “But it’s tough when you’re struggling for that long of a period of time. I knew it wasn’t far off, and I just had to keep putting in the time, keep grinding, keep pushing. Then I started to see some positive results and started to build some confidence.”

Fowler’s win not only marked a personal triumph, but also rekindled his hopes of making the Ryder Cup team. With the victory, Fowler climbed from 16th to 12th in the US Ryder Cup standings. The four-time Ryder Cup participant expressed his focus on being a part of the prestigious team once again. “One of the end goals this season was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team, and that’s still what we’re focusing on right now,” Fowler affirmed. “Being a part of a handful of Ryder Cups has been very special, and that’s where my sights are set,” he emphasised.

While Fowler celebrated his hard-earned victory, his co-runner-up, Collin Morikawa, also saw his fortunes rise. Despite falling short of the win, Morikawa’s impressive performance propelled him up from 12th to 9th in the US points list, significantly improving his chances of securing a spot on the US Ryder Cup team. Morikawa expressed his satisfaction with his game, stating, “This is the kind of golf I wanted to play. Today, I thought I played really well, and it feels like the old Collin is back,” Morikawa said “It’s exciting to see my game come together like this, especially heading into The Open Championship.” With the final major of the year fast approaching and the US Ryder Cup team selection looming, the quest for victory continues. Players still have a chance to secure their spots on the US and European Teams: Fowler should be a shoo-in for the American squad.

Fowler had been no stranger to the world of golfing triumphs and tribulations. A few years ago, he was at the pinnacle of his career, captivating fans with his vibrant style, infectious smile, and a game that seemed destined for greatness. But as golf is wont to do, it threw Fowler a curveball, and he found himself in the midst of a slump that threatened to unravel everything he had built. That’s the way it goes with this game; players are defined by their successes, but their careers are built on how they tackle and bounce back from failure.