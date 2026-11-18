For a relative MSD-agnostic like myself—I do like his helicopter shot well enough but I didn’t grow up with his cricket and have a fairly perfunctory relationship with the yearly IPL—Dhoni’s run on the cricket pitch bordered on the never-ending. For me. So when social media went abuzz with talk that MS Dhoni won’t be playing in the 2027 edition of the IPL, I said, “Here we go again.”

The thing is, Dhoni’s retirement from playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was widely anticipated for at least six years now—beginning right after he stepped down from international cricket in August 2020.

Then came the confirmation. “Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!” the IPL franchise said in a post on X. In that post, CSK called Dhoni “a once-in-a-lifetime player” and said the team and the talisman had a bond “that lasts forever”. In that sense, keeping MSD back in a new role within the franchise was a foregone conclusion. After all, he guided CSK to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023).

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Even if you aren’t a die-hard fan, you have to give it to Dhoni for his tremendous leadership, that composure under pressure, and enviable trophy cabinet. Under Dhoni, India won all three major ICC white-ball tournaments, reached the No. 1 ICC Test ranking, and won two Asia Cups. He also captained India in 332 international matches across formats—the most by any captain in cricket history—with a near-54% win rate.

It’s easy to see why he is also the advertisers’ safest bet. Dhoni was one of India’s most valuable brand endorsers without playing a single IPL match in 2026. He featured in 8% of celebrity-led television advertising volume during the first nine months of 2026, second only to Shah Rukh Khan. He appeared in commercials released by at least 33 brands in that period. In 2025, TAM AdEx data showed, Dhoni was part of close to 60 television brand associations, the highest for any Indian celebrity—whether from films or from sports.

Interbrand valued him at `2,141 crore in 2026, behind Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Bear in mind that all this was long after Dhoni had stopped playing international cricket. Yes, IPL gave him a two-month window of visibility but he’d stopped needing that sort of top of mind long, long ago.

Can we think of another sportsperson or a film star whose brand value is inversely proportional to her/his appearance window? Sachin Tendulkar maybe is an exception.

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The easy brutality of MSD’s cricket, which carried him over 16 years in international cricket and 18 seasons in IPL, can be deceiving. Most top sportspeople who make their game look easy have actually spent days on end practising, getting injured, recovering, setting goals for themselves, training more vigorously, and setting new goals after smashing the last one. Making all that look cool is really the result of a lot of hard work.

Dhoni’s story is also like no other. He rose from a non-traditional cricketing hub in Ranchi while working as a railway ticket collector. He’s also struggled with temperamental outbursts on field—take his 2012 dispute with the umpires over Michael Hussey’s dismissal in Australia or his 2019 IPL field entry against Rajasthan Royals to contest a reversed no-ball decision—but he matured into a calm, articulate ambassador for his sport. Fellow players repeatedly spoke of his professionalism and sportsmanship, and even rivals noted how tough it was to stay adversarial towards him.

There will be the Kohlis and Sharmas on the cricket pitch but I am inclined to say no one will ever replicate Dhoni’s successes or his longevity.