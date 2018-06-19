Our investment incentives are neither focused nor competitive, says author of Making Growth Happen in India

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, enjoins companies meeting certain criteria to spend at least 2% of their average (of the preceding three years) profit-after-tax (PAT) on social projects.

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, enjoins companies meeting certain criteria to spend at least 2% of their average (of the preceding three years) profit-after-tax (PAT) on social projects. These thresholds are quite low—less than $1 million in PAT or $150 million in sales, or less than half that in net-worth. As the accompanying table shows, PAT of just the listed firms would have had to spend an estimated Rs 4,000 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR) using 2016-17 as surrogate for the base PAT. The actual spends reported on CSR by all the firms (listed or otherwise) are about Rs 8,500 crore in 2016, according to the ministry of corporate affairs website. Section 115JB of the Income-tax Act specifies a Minimum Alternate Tax (which now comes to an effective 21.55% of PAT). The objective of the introduction of MAT is to bring into the tax net “zero tax companies,” which, in spite of having earned substantial book profits and having paid handsome dividends, do not pay any tax due to various tax concessions and incentives provided under the Income-tax Law.

MAT is in its third avatar—after two attempts in the 1980s (both American style of deeming a certain percentage as minimum income to be offered for income tax, irrespective of tax shields)—and it was reintroduced in 1996-97, and has steadily grown in its significance, nullifying several other incentives offered. It should be noted that, in the relevant competing countries/regions for our markets—ASEAN, Japan, South Korea and China—very few have an equivalent tax. None of the ASEAN bloc countries has anything as draconian as ours. The Philippines and Cambodia have MAT (titled the Minimum Corporate Income Tax, or MCIT) at 2% and 1%, respectively, of the turnover. And Malaysia, in a facilitative not extractive (the purpose is to do away with procedures and elaborate bookkeeping, etc) way, has a minimum tax on the Labuan offshore entities at 3%. Only South Korea has anything that comes close to India’s, but the rates are 10-17% depending on the size of profits (17% kicks in at an equivalent of about $100 million), and SMEs suffer 7%. All are very low compared to India. In addition, most of these economies offer various incentives for investment, trade and business promotion, export promotion, employment creation, development of less developed areas, etc. But none of these, including incentives including on exports, are offset by a levy such as MAT.

Both India’s MAT design and the rate have more or less nullified all the incentives. In fact, Japan had protested strongly against MAT earlier, and in 2014 it suggested at least Japanese companies operating in India be exempt from MAT. What one policy and goal of the government offers, the other policy seeks to nullify, and that too within the same Act—great policy-making, indeed. As it stands, our investment incentives are neither focused nor competitive. The cash outflows from both CSR and MAT are peculiar to entities and manufacturers operating within India. However, if the same Indian market is accessed from outside the country, the entities behind them suffer no such levies or cash outflows. The ASEAN agreement has reached a stage of fruition and, in many segments, India has seen steep increases in net imports into India due to the inherent cost-competitiveness. There are other free trade agreements in various stages of reaching peak effectiveness and newer ones are being negotiated. As our imports grow—as of now, there are signs that this will not abate any time soon—the base on which the government can collect MAT and CSR (or cause to spend in activities it directs) will shrink in relative terms, if not in absolute terms.

Estimates of loss The PAT margins on India’s listed enterprises, excluding government entities and finance sector, are about 6.5%. Our imports—excluding oil, gold, semiprecious stones (which are largely for re-exports) and defence—are about $200 billion. The estimated (at the same rate as ours) PAT margins on this are about $3.2 billion, and the MAT and CSR that would have accrued to the government/welfare spends is about Rs 21,700 crore (see table). On deemed profits on imports, this would translate to about 1.54% of import values. An equivalent levy should be imposed and recovered on imports. Sure, similar entities suffer income tax levies in their home countries. But it is also important to remember that almost all countries provide exemption or even incentives for boosting exports and hence don’t suffer MAT or normal taxes.

In several of these countries, profits of units located in special economic zones (SEZs) are exempt for a long period of time. And profits on specified products and units (depending upon focus products and areas) are exempt for varying lengths of time, some even extending to 20 years. MAT and CSR are a net differential on our imports and hence a source of competitive advantage for them. Domestic producers are, to that extent, at a disadvantage, since their profits are taxed at least at MAT. The government has to study all additional obligations on Indian companies and either impose similar obligations on imports or recover through compensatory mechanisms and create funds and spend on targeted activities. Indian infrastructure is a huge drag on domestic firms; at least the additional levies should be neutralised.

V Kumaraswamy

Author of Making Growth Happen in India

Views are personal