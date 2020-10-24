  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Other’ children of God and crisis within Catholic Church: What Pope Francis’ pro-homosexual union advice means

By: |
October 24, 2020 6:45 AM

Pope Francis signals greater acceptance for LGBTQIA persons at a time when the Catholic Church is seeing declining numbers

The Pope is generally held to entertain more liberal views than any of his predecessors, though after having signalled greater acceptance for homosexuality, he once remarked that it was “fashionable” and recommended that men with this “deep-seated tendency” shouldn’t be considered for priesthood.The Pope is generally held to entertain more liberal views than any of his predecessors, though after having signalled greater acceptance for homosexuality, he once remarked that it was “fashionable” and recommended that men with this “deep-seated tendency” shouldn’t be considered for priesthood.

Pope Francis has sent his ‘devout’ flock into a tizzy, by allegedly endorsing homosexual unions. Mind you, not marriage but mere unions. “They’re (LGBTQIA individuals) children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Francis reportedly says in a new documentary film, Francesco, that was screened this week at the Rome Film Festival. “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.” The Kerala Catholic Bishop Council immediately issued a statement trashing the news.

The Pope is generally held to entertain more liberal views than any of his predecessors, though after having signalled greater acceptance for homosexuality, he once remarked that it was “fashionable” and recommended that men with this “deep-seated tendency” shouldn’t be considered for priesthood. But, the fact also is that his endorsement of civil unions for homosexuals—with the same legal rights as those exist for heterosexual marriages but without social/religious sanctification as marriage—comes at a time of great crisis for the Catholic Church. With the Church rocked in many countries by child sexual abuse, alleged rape and sexual abuse of nuns, homosexuality among the clergy, support for less-than-democratic political regimes, the faith of many has been shaken, and the number of adherents has been declining. Against such a backdrop, Francis’s “progressive” stand would undoubtedly help assuage those liberal Catholics who would like to see the Church keep up with the times without compromising with core morals. With many denominations offering a reconciliation between their values and their faith, the Catholic Church now must fight to keep them.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. ‘Other’ children of God and crisis within Catholic Church What Pope Francis’ pro-homosexual union advice means
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Relook free-water policy: Delhi must charge for water, get wastewater treatment right
2Winter is coming: Why India should worry about Covid axis and ‘second wave’
3Covid-19 treatment: Keep the debate on plasma therapy healthy