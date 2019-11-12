Opting out of RCEP has little to do with ‘protectionism’ on the agri front

India has consciously chosen to opt out of RCEP from balance of trade and balance of payment point of view in the agricultural trade

By Kushankur Dey

India’s decision to opt-out of RCEP trade pact could be a well thought-out plan in the context of agricultural (excluding dairy products) trade. However, whether this decision turns out be prudent or not should be contested in the light of comparative advantage argument.

Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) reported that overall exports of agricultural products had grown by 2.64% in 2016–17, from the previous financial year. The exports of tea, spices, and manufactured tobacco increased by 1.56%, 12.22%, and 2.41%, respectively, while the raw tobacco registered a decline of 4.65%. Some of the major commodities for which India has enjoyed a revealed comparative advantage, registered a negative growth, for example, buffalo meat (-4.07%), basmati rice (-7.75%) and cotton (-16.38%). It is palpable that the share of agricultural sector in total exports has observed a gradual decay from 12.07% in 2016–17 to 11.76% in 2018–19.

Using export and import intensity indices, we assess India’s performance. India has relative export competitiveness in agricultural exports over Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and has improved its export trade relations with Thailand and Vietnam. In 2001–2013, India had a very high import intensity with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Its import intensity, however, had been reduced with Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Though India enjoyed comparative advantage with a gradual decreasing trend in 2001-2008, the situation further worsened in 2009-2011.

Post AIFTA inception in 2010, India regained its comparative advantage in some agricultural products except milk and milk products. In recent times, it has lost comparative advantage in Asean markets for marine products. Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines have emerged as the major rivals because they produce and supply large quantities of farmed shrimp and hybrid fingerlings to the international market.

For meat products, India enjoyed comparative advantage until 2004, the inertia has been observed afterward due to the imposition of stringent non-tariff barriers (NTB) related to process standards, slaughterhouse certification, and other sanitary issues, etc. For edible vegetables and fruit products, India appears to enjoy comparative advantage after China. But due to lack of cold chain or preservation facilities, India lost its edge post-2012. Signing of AIFTA, in 2010, seems to have no impact on fruit exports. Rather, India is facing a setback in rice (non-basmati) exports due to product standard and grade/quality/specification issues. For example, Indonesia and Singapore often import broken non-basmati rice to the extent of 20-25%. Other than non-basmati rice, India enjoys comparative advantage in coarse cereals. In the case of coffee and tea, India lost comparative advantage in coffee over Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand and for tea, its competitiveness has been stagnated due to gradual increase in domestic demand and decrease in exports to Russia/USSR countries. For group of spices, India demonstrated the comparative advantage until 2009, but the trend has been bleak after 2013.

It is apparent that India opting out of RCEP pact does not make much sense on account of ‘protectionism’. The volume of agricultural trade between India and Asean members has not been very significant due to non-competitive tariff structures. However, in the due course, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, can give us competition. It is worth noting that in 2018, India reported $14.6 billion trade surplus of agricultural products, especially basmati rice, bovine meat, frozen shrimp and prawns, cotton, and refined sugar. In other words, there should be thrust in exporting of high-value products to Asean and FTA member countries.

India, thus, has consciously chosen to opt out of RCEP from balance of trade and balance of payment point of view in the agricultural trade.

(The author is Faculty, CFAM, IIM Lucknow. Views are personal.)