One sport, many goals

FIFA’s media and broadcasting revenue has tripled since 2002.

With 43% of those surveyed by Nielsen for their World Football Report stating that the beautiful game was their top preference for viewing—more than 10 percentage points above the nearest competitor, basketball—it is not surprising that Russia will be the focus of sports viewership worldwide over the next month. With analysis-mill on the commercial potential of the sporting extravaganza running over-time, everyone—from investors to office folk—will be talking mostly about World Cup matches over the next few weeks.

While the World Cup’s potential gains for the Russian economy are debatable, given the short-term fixed costs incurred on stadium and transport infrastructure, a positive and incident-free event will do a world of good for Russia and the Putin regime, whose reputation isn’t exactly soaring with the rest of the globe, given its strained relationships with Western nations after the Ukraine disaster. Given the growing viewership of football, it is no surprise that FIFA’s media and broadcasting revenue has tripled since 2002 and is expected to double within the next eight years.

The fact that World Cup and other international competitions foster an opportunity for dialogue between leaders of nations, the significance of such events will only increase in the future. The next World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by Qatar which was put under a blockade by Saudi Arabia, a football-playing nation, and a few Gulf nations. The investment in sporting events such as the World Cup, therefore, are vehicles for both creating infrastructure and facilitating political dialogue between nations.