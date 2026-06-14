Elon Musk says Mars is the future. Fair enough, particularly now that he has become the Earth’s first trillionaire. But if he ever succeeds in building a city there, the more interesting question is not whether humanity can live on Mars. It is what Musk will do once he gets there. History suggests that once people become unimaginably wealthy, they stop buying things and start buying ideas. Some build art museums while some others build homes with so many floors that guests require a brief orientation before being left unsupervised. A trillionaire on Mars may have to think bigger.

Martian Infrastructure

For starters, he could become the first person to launch a Martian version of urban planning. After centuries of humanity complaining about potholes on Earth, Mars could become the first place where roads are built before traffic appears — though Indian visitors will immediately suspect something is wrong. A road with no diversions, no dug-up patches, no mysterious barricades, and no signboard saying “Work in progress since 2000” is unlikely to inspire confidence. Several will walk around it, just to be safe.

Musk could also launch Mars Metro. The project would be announced with a completion deadline of six months. It would eventually open in five months. This would create such a shock among Earthlings that management schools would devote entire courses to understanding how infrastructure can finish ahead of schedule. Indians would assume the opening date was simply announced late.

Real estate would, of course, follow. Martian property advertisements would promise oxygen-facing apartments, crater views, and walking distance from the nearest life-support station. Prices would initially be affordable until someone starts a WhatsApp group called Mars Investors Forum. Within a week, a cousin nobody remembers will be offering pre-launch rates on a two-BHK in Sector 4, Olympus Mons.

Unavoidable Return of…

Then comes governance. Musk may appoint an AI-powered administration where every citizen gets instant approvals. No forms, no queues, no paperwork. Within weeks, however, a small group of settlers from Earth will recreate bureaucracy from first principles. A permit will suddenly require another permit, which will require a certificate confirming that the original permit exists. Humanity has survived ice ages, world wars, and recessions. It will not abandon paperwork. Someone will also want an office with a nameplate.

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There is also the question of culture. The first Martian cricket league is inevitable. Nobody knows whether reverse swing works in a thin atmosphere, but that will not stop arguments. A television panel on Earth will spend three hours debating whether a batter born on Mars is eligible to play for India. Two former cricketers will disagree loudly. A third will talk about the 1983 World Cup for reasons that remain unclear.

Food may present a bigger challenge. Scientists will devote years to growing vegetables in Martian soil. The first successful harvest will immediately be followed by a demand for paani puri, dosa, and butter chicken. If human civilisation can transport millions of tonnes of equipment across 140 million miles of space, somebody will figure out how to send green chutney. A dabba service from Pune will probably crack it first.

And then there is politics. Musk may dream of a hyper-efficient technocratic settlement. But eventually someone will demand elections, someone else will demand reservations in crater allocations, and a third group will insist that the capital deserves special status and its own high court. A fourth group will forward a WhatsApp message claiming the whole Mars mission is against Indian culture. At that point, Mars will finally begin to feel like home.

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Perhaps that is the real lesson. We imagine Mars as an escape from Earth. But the first thing humans do on a new planet will probably be to recreate the old one — complete with traffic complaints, property speculation, sporting rivalries, unsolicited matrimonial enquiries, and family WhatsApp groups that nobody can leave.

The rockets may be revolutionary. The humans arriving on them almost certainly won’t be.