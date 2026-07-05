The transformation of India into a digital-first economy is monumental. As a nation, India has successfully bridged geographic and economic distances, turning our digital public infrastructure into a template for the global south. But this expressway of progress has a dark, undeniable underbelly: it is largely devoid of guardrails. And the big casualty already is financial well-being of citizens.

The sheer velocity and volume of real-time transactions outpacing citizen digital literacy has stretched our regulatory frameworks to their absolute limits. The debate around toxicity, trauma, transparency, truth and trust has moved out of academic privacy seminars directly into the financial and social realities of the Indian citizen. That digital technology bridges distances is good, but it is equally bad that it enables deception from several thousand miles away.

Weaponisation of trust

Today, we are witnessing the weaponisation of trust. The days of rudimentary phishing emails are over. In their place, we have synthetic media, voice cloning, and deepfakes staging a sophisticated dance of impersonation. The spectacle of suspicion, suspense, and sordidness is widening by the second, demanding critical care expertise rather than routine bureaucratic responses.

Crimes like the terrifying new wave of ‘digital arrests’ prove that digital bridges can transport trauma directly into our living rooms. Fraudsters no longer just hack systems; they hack human psychology while emptying bank accounts.

Institutional apathy

Yet, our institutional response remains siloed. It isn’t that the top policy leadership is sleeping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly and publicly spoken about the need for digital trust and transparency.

Nothing highlights this systemic inertia better than the Prime Minister’s recent, and entirely justified, lament at a PRAGATI meeting. Reviewing grievances related to cybercrime, PM Modi noted with visible concern that a mere nine states have implemented the e-Zero FIR system for cybercrimes.

In an era where digital footprints vanish in milliseconds and fraudsters operate seamlessly across state and international boundaries, a victim of financial fraud in India is still expected to run from pillar to post. The e-Zero FIR—an initiative by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) meant to bypass these jurisdictional barriers and fast-track the blocking of stolen funds—is languishing in the corridors of state bureaucracies.

Security threat

This localised apathy is even more alarming when juxtaposed with the macro reality: cybercrime is no longer just a law-and-order nuisance; it is a sophisticated, non-traditional national security threat. This was starkly underlined at the recent BRICS meeting held in New Delhi. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval explicitly flagged how innovative disruptive technologies, cyber threats, and new, camouflaged variants of terrorism have completely transcended national borders.

While bad actors operate in highly coordinated, agile networks—exploiting international telecom routing, virtual numbers, and real-time payment rails—our institutions continue to fight them in isolated compartments.

The liability debate

The human and economic toll of this asymmetry is staggering. Payment platforms and telecom infrastructure, which sit at the

key stages where financial harm actually occurs, are grappling with the velocity of AI-enabled fraud.

To mitigate the bleeding, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped in. The regulator recently announced a co-contributed safety net, slated for January 2027, where first-time victims of electronic fraud might receive 85% of the money lost or 25,000, whichever is lower. This limited compensation applies even if victims were tricked into sharing their passwords or OTPs, acknowledging that the sophistication of modern scams makes anyone vulnerable. Recovery, accordingly, is that much more difficult.

The ever-rising malaise raises questions about our liability framework. Who ultimately bears the cost of a compromised ecosystem? Is it the citizen, the government, or the digital platforms enabling the deception? For too long, big tech platforms and telecom operators have pitched safe harbour provisions. If a telecom network cannot identify and block spoofed international calls, or if a digital platform cannot proactively curb deepfake-driven investment scams, absolute safe harbour must be challenged. We cannot socialise the losses of citizens while privatising the velocity and profits of tech giants.

Building guardrails

What India needs immediately is a shift from reactive policing to a proactive, national early-warning system. This requires an uncompromising, coordinated approach among stakeholders.

Signal portability is welcome but what about safety portability? Flag a bad actor on one network and instantly quarantine him or her across the digital universe. Similarly, payment gateways have to introduce momentary transaction pauses when high-risk patterns are detected. Telecom operators have to be deploy AI to flag and block virtual numbers. Banks are equally a critical shield between the criminal and the citizen and must always act accordingly.

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Remember, digital payments is India’s most defining export to the world. Leakage at home is unpardonable but a breach globally is a setback to brand India. A digital expressway without guardrails is a recipe for disaster. If we are to secure the future of our digital economy, the time to build those guardrails is not tomorrow; it is right now.

A senior journalist, Rakesh Khar writes at the intersection of politics, business, technology & society

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.