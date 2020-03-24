Olympic Mistake: Postponement of cancellation of games is not unprecedented

Given the increasing spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus, pressure to postpone the Tokyo Games has been mounting on the IOC from athletes, fan, as well as Olympic officials.

On Sunday, Canada became the first country to officially notify the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of its decision not to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo from July 24. The grounds—the risk coronavirus pandemic poses to the health of both its athletes and the public at large. The statement came just a few hours after the IOC’s executive board stated that while cancelling the games was not on the agenda, it was considering postponement. On Monday, the Australian Olympic Committee, too, joined Canada in this recusal. Even Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who had previously claimed that he intends to hold the games in their “complete format”, acknowledged at a parliamentary session that given the health concerns, the games must be postponed—though he insisted that he was against cancellation.

Given the increasing spread of the SARS CoV-2 virus, pressure to postpone the Tokyo Games has been mounting on the IOC from athletes, fan, as well as Olympic officials. It is, however, difficult to understand the organisers’ reluctance—before IOC’s Sunday statement, its president, Thomas Bach, had vehemently asserted that the games go on as planned. True, there will be losses, but these haven’t stopped organisers of the European Championship, which, in international football, is second in importance only to the FIFA World Cup, or Copa America from moving the tournaments back a year to 2021. Given that there is a precedence of the Olympics even being cancelled, surely rescheduling can’t be blasphemous. Also, for financial prudence, the sooner the IOC decides to postpone the Summer Olympics, the better off it would be. Else, it risks witnessing a repeat of 1916, when, having taken too long to realise that the First World War was not coming to an end anytime soon, the IOC was forced to cancel the event.