Objective differential: Choosing investment in right policy at right time is crucial for any government. Here’s why

Should a government spend an additional Rs 50 lakh on grants and training programmes that support 25,000 micro firms at Rs 200 each or use it to give 100 grants of Rs 50,000 each to 100 high-growth potential firms? There are trade-offs between poverty alleviation and productivity growth. A key lesson for policymakers is to be clear about what the job problem is that they are trying to solve. Micro, small, and medium firms are important sources of employment for the poor. Successful finance, grant, and training programmes directed towards such firms typically improve self-employment prospects for them, helping them to start such enterprises and earn higher incomes.

However, they have little discernable effect on paid employment of others. Such policies may, therefore, be much better at poverty alleviation than at generating long-term productivity growth and structural change in the economy. High-growth firms account for a disproportionate share of employment growth, and so successful policies which are targeted towards such firms can generate new jobs in the economy. Such jobs may do less for poverty alleviation though. However, these jobs may be ones in which workers are more likely to learn new skills, and which may contribute more to productivity growth in the country but these sectors also tend to not be very employment-intensive. In some cases, supporting productivity improvements in these high-growth potential firms may actually reduce employment in the long-term, as evidenced by a management intervention survey conducted in India in 2017. Countries would ideally want different policy instruments designed to support all of these types of firms but they should be clear as to what objective they are trying to achieve.