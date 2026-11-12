The allegations surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang have an uncanny resonance with the history of China’s technological rise. US authorities are reportedly examining whether Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, used her relationship with the former Nvidia chief and a network of companies to facilitate access to restricted AI chips. According to a report, the network may have helped move at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia processors to Chinese companies. Nvidia’s board has initiated an investigation, while the FBI is examining whether Huang was targeted. The investigations would go on and other details may come out, but the episode brings into focus a larger contest that has been unfolding for decades: China’s determined effort to acquire, absorb, and eventually master Western technology. It also raises an uncomfortable question for the US: whether American companies, in their pursuit of the Chinese market, help build the technological rival they are now trying to contain?

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Books, like The Huawei Story, Tech Titans of China, Apple in China, Chip War and The Chip Age, provide this recurring theme. China’s technological ascent has not been a linear story of indigenous innovation. It has involved a combination of technology transfers, joint ventures, reverse engineering, talent acquisition, industrial espionage allegations, state-backed investment, and, most importantly, access to global markets.

The opening-up initiated by Deng Xiaoping in 1978 gave China something the Soviet Union never really had: an opportunity to learn from the West while becoming a part of its economic system. Western companies arrived for cheap manufacturing, access to a vast market, and lower costs. They brought technology, production processes, engineering expertise, and supplier relationships. Apple offers perhaps the most striking example. As Patrick McGee has explained in Apple in China, the company’s relentless pursuit of manufacturing excellence helped create an industrial ecosystem in China that could eventually serve many other technology companies. What began as an outsourcing relationship became a massive transfer of manufacturing knowledge and capabilities. China did not merely assemble products; it learnt how to manufacture them at scale, improve them, and build increasingly sophisticated domestic supply chains.

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The comparison with the Soviet Union is interesting. Moscow too had made technology acquisition a strategic priority during the Cold War period. Its intelligence agencies acquired Western designs, machinery, and scientific knowledge, and Soviet engineers were adept at reverse engineering. In semiconductors, however, the limitations became painfully evident. The Soviet Union could reproduce older generations of Western chips, but struggled to keep pace with the rapid innovation cycle of the American industry. The problem was not a lack of scientific talent or espionage capability. It was the inability to recreate the ecosystem around the technology. Semiconductor manufacturing depends on thousands of specialised suppliers, constant process innovation, precision equipment, commercial demand, and the reinvestment of profits into research. A copied design or acquired machine cannot substitute for this entire chain. The Soviet system could mobilise resources for military and strategic priorities, but it struggled to turn technological acquisitions into a commercially competitive industry.

China perhaps understood this distinction, even if its own semiconductor journey has been far from smooth. It used the global economic system as a learning platform, while retaining the state machinery to direct capital and resources towards strategic sectors. Huawei’s evolution from a domestic telecom equipment maker into a global technology company best illustrates this ambition. So does China’s rise in electric vehicles, batteries, solar manufacturing, and consumer electronics. The strategy was not simply to copy Western products, but to acquire the capabilities to compete with the companies that had created them. The enormous domestic market provided scale, while state support helped companies survive the long and expensive process of moving up the value chain.

This is not to suggest that every Chinese success can be attributed to technology transfer or espionage. Its achievements in research, engineering, and product development are real. But the ability to combine foreign knowledge with domestic manufacturing scale and long-term industrial policy has been a defining advantage.

Semiconductors, however, remain the unfinished part of this story. Despite more than a decade of massive investment, China has not achieved self-sufficiency in advanced chipmaking equipment, lithography, and critical design tools. The export controls imposed by the US and its allies have disrupted access to some of these technologies, even as they have accelerated China’s localisation efforts.

The Nvidia episode is therefore more than a corporate controversy. It captures the new front in a technology contest in which access to computing power is becoming as strategically important as access to oil once was. The irony is that the US helped China develop the manufacturing and commercial capabilities that now underpin its technological ambitions. The Soviet Union tried to steal its way into the Western technology club but remained largely outside it. China entered the club, learnt its rules, became indispensable to its members, and then began building competitors of its own.

The US is now trying to restrict access to the very technologies and supply chains through which China learnt to catch up. The question is whether those gates can be closed after the knowledge, capabilities, and industrial relationships have already spread. China’s biggest advantage may not be that it has mastered every technology. It is that it learnt how to turn globalisation itself into an instrument of technological power.