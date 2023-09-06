Nurturing Educators for a Transformed Tomorrow: Reflections on Teacher Education and Empowerment

By Neha Parti

“True teachers are those who help us think for ourselves” – Dr Sarvepelli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Radhakrishnan’s quote about teachers who help cultivate independent thought remains deeply relevant today, given the rapid transformations we’re experiencing. Someone shared their story of pursuing a PhD at MIT four decades ago. Back then, specializing in Artificial Intelligence for a doctoral degree often led to limited prospects and employment challenges. However, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report now predicts substantial job growth in areas like big data analytics, climate change technology, encryption, and cybersecurity. This shift in perception was unimaginable forty years ago.

Smartphones have transformed into personal assistants, handling financial transactions, health monitoring, grocery orders, and social connections. Meanwhile, climate change has brought shifting weather patterns, increased air pollution, and disruptions. This is accompanied by global turmoil – ethnic clashes, protests, and conflicts. The pandemic has reinforced our shared vulnerability in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) world.

Within this context, we must equip young people with skills beyond rote memorization. Observation, thoughtful questions, inclusivity, and diversity lenses are crucial. These abilities must be rooted in self-assurance, empowering them to shape a complex future.

The school system plays a pivotal role in driving this transformation. The National Education Policy 2020 aims to enhance learners’ preparedness. Teachers stand at the core of this reform. However, challenges persist – non-teaching tasks burden teachers, and their voices often go unheard.

In the 2022-23 budget, only 1.6% of the allocated funds for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan were directed towards teacher education. Institutions like State Council for Education, Research, and Training and District Institute of Education and Training are resource-constrained. The 2023-24 budget finally focuses on revitalizing teacher education, particularly District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).

Teacher education goes beyond conventional training. It should foster collaboration, observation, and empathetic classroom environments. Educators need to recognize their biases to create inclusive spaces. Training should also engage with evolving work trends, technology shifts, and ethical considerations.

However, teachers often face rushed online courses. Motivation and choice-based learning are lacking. Aligning training with individual needs and interests, along with offering career growth pathways, can reignite teachers’ enthusiasm. Dignity in the teaching profession is paramount. In India, teachers often lack the respect they deserve. Reimagining education involves respecting teachers, enhancing their capabilities, and inspiring future generations.

As we celebrate Teacher’s Day, let’s commit to valuing and empowering educators. This entails reforming teacher education, nurturing inclusive classrooms, and embracing technology. Ultimately, it’s about creating an environment where teachers thrive and inspire a brighter future.

The author is Director of the Schools Program at Quest Alliance – a nonprofit that works in the education and skilling sector.

