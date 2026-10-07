By Somit Dasgupta

The draft rules and regulations for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025, have cast new light on critical aspects. It is known that the Act was promulgated to allow the private sector to enter nuclear generation—hitherto only reserved for the public sector. With the publication of the draft rules and regulations, we now know that the licence granted will be a composite one, covering the entire project life cycle including decommissioning.

There is now clarity on the issue of meeting liabilities from nuclear accidents, should they occur. The operator must maintain insurance, financial security, or a combination of both. Further, the duration of liability cover has to last till the spent fuel has been removed. However, the liability will be reviewed every five years, which brings in an element of uncertainty. Moreover, foreign reactor technology is welcome, provided it has the requisite regulatory approvals in the host country. The fact that nuclear captive power will be allowed for the “hard-to-abate” sectors or those difficult to decarbonise—the industrial sector, data centres, and semiconductor manufacturing—has been amplified.

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These are only a few instances where the rules have given more clarity after the promulgation of the Act. There is, however, none on the commercial aspects of private sector participation in nuclear generation, specifically the determination of nuclear tariffs.

Would it be a single-part tariff as is the case now (also applicable to renewable generation), or a conventional two-part tariff which will have a fixed cost and a variable cost? Will nuclear power be treated as a “must-run” (like renewables) or will it be treated under the “merit-order” dispatch regime? Will the tariff be determined only on “cost-plus” principles or will it be competitively bid for?

Tariffs can be viewed from the perspective of the buyer and the seller. From a seller’s perspective, if we move to a two-part tariff, the seller will be apprehensive about finding a place in the “merit-order” dispatch. Under this regime, all sellers are stacked according to their variable cost of generation and the cheapest generator dispatches first. Nuclear generators have little to worry on this score because though nuclear power has very high capital (leading to high fixed costs), their variable cost is very low. The capital cost of a 700-Mw reactor can be around Rs 15 crore per Mw against about Rs 9 crore per Mw for coal. However, the lifespan of a nuclear plant is 60 years against 40 years for coal, so the fixed cost can be spread out. The reason for the low variable cost is that nuclear fuel has energy embedded in it which is thousands of times more than that in an equivalent amount of coal. So, nuclear generators will always be able to find a slot in the “merit-order” dispatch and will not sit idle, provided there are no transmission bottlenecks. For the nuclear generators, the best situation is to be designated as “must-run”, similar to renewable generation. Some state electricity regulatory commissions have, in fact, explicitly stated the same. If one retains a single-part tariff, there could be a problem of dispatch unless simultaneously we treat it as “must-run”.

The buyer would, however, not only be bothered about the variable cost but also the fixed cost. The natural thing to do is to compare the total cost with coal-based generation. Coal generators, especially pithead plants, will usually have a lower levelised cost of generation compared to nuclear ones. The buyer will thus be forced not to sign any power purchase agreement with the nuclear generator, subsequently stalling the plant’s establishment. The buyer is not bothered about the nature of the tariff or the plant being “must-run”. She will only look at the total cost of generation and compare it to coal-based generation. In a two-part regime, the buyer will have to bear the fixed cost even if power from the nuclear plant is not required. The chances for this are low, because the low variable cost will ensure that it falls under the merit-order dispatch.

Now that we have a target of 100 Gw of nuclear capacity by 2047, it is time to revisit the single-part tariff for nuclear generation. The economic principle is that all fixed costs should be recovered through a fixed charge and likewise, all variable costs are to be recovered through a variable charge. Additionally, the other issue to be decided is the normative level of generation to recover full fixed cost. Full capacity charge, till recently, was paid at 68.5% plant load factor (PLF) for nuclear plants. It was raised 72.5% for the big 700-Mw units in 2022-23. Actual performance, on the other hand, has been much better and nuclear plants have been operating at PLFs ranging from 75% to 87% in the last 10 years. So, not only are they receiving their full fixed charge, but they are also getting an incentive for generating beyond their threshold PLF.

Though the SHANTI Act has generated a lot of interest within the private sector to enter nuclear generation, this enthusiasm may wane over time unless there is clarity on issue of the tariff.

The writer is visiting professor, ICRIER

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.