NPAs: Rating agencies to be blamed?

By Najib Shah

Rating agencies have become convenient scapegoats for the mess that the country’s banking and financial sector finds itself in—they have been accused of being incompetent, sleeping at the watch and, worse, complicit. While hindsight indeed is20:20, a look at some of the gradings given by rating companies with the wisdom of events since does raise concerns. Disclaimer: I have joined recently as an independent director in the Board of Directors of one of the rating agencies.

It is important to understand what rating is, and also the rating process. The SEBI (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations 1999 defines rating as ‘an opinion regarding securities, expressed in the form of standard symbols or in any other standardised manner, assigned by a credit rating agency and used by the issuer of such securities, to comply with a requirement specified by these regulations’. While it is undoubtedly only an ‘opinion’, it is obviously one formed by financial analysts and experts which helps bridge the information gap between borrowers and lenders about financial products. Ratings are critical in helping investors take an informed decision. The ‘credit rating’ thus examines the financials of the company—an analysis which is done on the basis of the information provided by the company being rated. The ability of the company to repay and service its debt is a major criterion. The rating process thus involves a close examination of the audited documents and information available in the public domain. Incidentally, RBI does not share data relating to borrowers/defaulters with the rating agencies on the grounds of confidentiality.

The crisis in the Indian context has happened, amongst other reasons, because rating agencies placed excessive reliance on the ‘parentage’ of a company and the promises made regarding future plans of raising capital. The rating agencies have been too trusting, while companies seeking ratings have been delinquent and economical with the facts.The industry practice of ‘issuer’ pays, leading to an incestuous relationship, undoubtedly weighs on the mind of the rating agency. Will an adverse rating lead to losing the client and result in rating shopping, as pointed out in the RBI Financial Stability Report for December 2019? While SEBI has been taking corrective measures, serious action is warranted against companies giving misleading and wrong information leading to a rating that subsequent developments reveal to be exaggerated—more so, since no mala-fide on the part of the rating agencies has been suggested.

Will a change in the payment model improve rating standards, the alternative being the subscriber or the investor pays model (the Egan-Jones model)? This model is said to reduce bias and conflict of interest—but, conversely, there is a grave danger of rating agencies yielding to pressure of the investors, apart from the fact that the rating would be available only with the investors who have paid for the rating. An interesting suggestion given in a recent article is to make the investor pay for part of the fees, but through a post-paid arrangement wherein the fees is paid after the duration of the loan/bond rated. This amalgamation of the issuer and subscriber models is going to be complicated. Another alternative espoused by some is to make a company get its products rated by different rating agencies.

Though difficult to implement, this will ensure peer evaluation, and a healthy competition between rating agencies.

Nobody can, in the context of India, suggest that the ‘rating agencies were the key enablers of the financial meltdown’ as was mentioned in the post 2008 ‘Financial Crisis Inquiry Report’ of the US government.

The Code of Conduct spelt out in the Regulations expects a rating agency to ‘observe high standards of integrity, dignity and fairness in the conduct of its business; exercise due diligence, ensure proper care and exercise independent professional judgment in order to achieve and maintain objectivity and independence in the rating process’. These are exacting standards and testimony to the important role a rating agency plays. Rating agencies have to strive to live up to this Code—their very future as trustworthy messengers of the extent of risk of debt instruments depends upon this.

The rating agencies realise this; lessons are constantly being learnt, processes are being relooked, governance is improving, regulators have become more cognizant—the rating process in India is improving and rating agencies will continue to play an important role in protecting the interests of investors.

The author is Former chairman, Central Board of Excise and Customs

Views are personal