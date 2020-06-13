NoGAME: Trump’s move to ease hunting of grizzlies is anti-conservation

Trump recently made hunting of grizzlies and wolves in Alaska easier, and rather inhumane.

That US president Donald Trump is no fan of Obama-era green laws is no secret. But, it is still shocking that he would go as far as to undo key protections for wildlife, when the Anthropocene poses the greatest threat to the planet’s biodiversity since cataclysmic asteroid strikes or floods. Trump recently made hunting of grizzlies and wolves in Alaska easier, and rather inhumane.

While bear-hunting has been legal in Alaska for long now, the Obama administration had restricted certain aspects, like hunting of cubs and female bears. Trump has junked these protections, allowing an open season on grizzlies. Hunters can now also put up baits, a practice the Obama presidency made illegal.

While the rationale proffered is predator control, to increase the population of caribou and moose, neither is there much scientific evidence supporting this line of action nor is the concern for moose/caribou population guided by any lofty goal—the population increase is being targeted for game-hunting of these animals.

An article in Daily Anchorage News details how studies have found that lowering predator numbers hasn’t helped improve the population of other animals in the state. While Trump’s order may be good for business—Alaska’s game management authority does rake in money from hunts—it is anti-conservation and anti-environment.

Without data on actual grizzly/wolf population, allowing indiscriminate hunting is hardly advisable. While efforts elsewhere are towards conserving wildlife—India has just reported increase in both its tiger and lion populations—the US’s adventurism will cost the world at large.