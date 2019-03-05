Nobel prize for Imran Khan can wait, Pak must first stop lying on support to terror

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 1:42 AM

A peace Nobel for Imran Khan can wait, the Pakistani leadership must first stop lying on support to terror.

On the other hand, AB Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, all extended the hand of friendship, only to be spat at.

Asking for a Nobel Peace prize for Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan would have required a rather rare form of lack of shame on the part of the Pakistani information minister Fawad Chaudhry. You could be kind and think, perhaps, the minister bought the Pakistani propaganda about peace overtures in the latest conflict with India hook, line and sinker. But it is more likely that, given the stakes involved, he had to go the whole hog in trying to project Imran Khan’s stance—and indeed, Pakistan’s—as one of peace-preserving, and thus, there was no room for even a soupcon of shame. Even if that meant being revoltingly blasé and outlandish and beg for a Nobel for Khan, so be it. Khan, thankfully, showed trace amounts of grace, saying that he is not worthy of the prize, but the prize should go to someone who works for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir problem, keeping in mind the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

If that be the bar, the Pakistani side might as well give up any Nobel dreams. Whether or not you believe it was the Indian government’s aggressive military and diplomatic tactics that forced Pakistan to plead for peace, it is impossible to deny that Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership has, for decades, undermined any scope of a peaceful solution to the Kashmir question. Its support to terrorist groups—the Pulwama attack has exposed its forked tongue on terrorism to the world—its role in fomenting trouble in the Valley through hawkish and ‘moderate’ separatists, etc, suggest no individual or regime from Pakistan has ever been interested in a peaceful solution. On the other hand, AB Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi, all extended the hand of friendship, only to be spat at. Pakistan’s lies have caught up with it time and again—from the Mumbai terror attack investigation to the US military raid that killed Osama binLaden, there are enough instances of Pakistan’s duplicity getting exposed. Peace Nobel is a rich demand, Pakistan must first assure the world that it no longer dishes out sheer bull on supporting terror.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Nobel prize for Imran Khan can wait, Pak must first stop lying on support to terror
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition