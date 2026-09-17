What unfolded at Bombay House on Thursday was less a board meeting than a declaration of war. The Tata Sons board reappointed N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for five years, with four directors — including Venu Srinivasan, the Trusts’ other nominee — voting in favour and Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voting against.

Within hours, the Trusts, which own 66% of Tata Sons, called the resolution a “legal nullity”. They argued that the Articles require both Trust-nominated directors to endorse the chairman’s appointment or reappointment. They also said an opinion from former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud supporting this interpretation had been placed before the board and disregarded. Not since the removal of Cyrus Mistry in 2016 has India’s most storied conglomerate appeared so openly fractured. This time, remarkably, the board has defied the controlling shareholder.

ALSO READ India’s GDP roller coaster

The reappointment, intended to end leadership uncertainty, has instead deepened it. Both it and the listing decision require shareholder approval, allowing the Trusts to block them with their 66% vote at the annual general meeting (AGM). Yet even that mechanism is in disarray: the August AGM was adjourned because the two principal Trusts could not agree on a joint representative.

The competing interpretations of the Articles now appear headed for the company-law tribunals, even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presses Tata Sons to comply with the listing requirement. Whatever the courts decide, a holding company whose board and controlling shareholder cannot agree on who should chair it — or whether he was validly appointed — is in an institutional crisis. Lenders, employees, partners, and markets have been given ringside seats to the sort of spectacle the Tatas spent a century avoiding.

Noel Tata may prevail at the AGM — 66% is unanswerable arithmetic — but it would be a pyrrhic victory. Removing a chairman endorsed by the board, just as Tata Sons must prepare for a possible listing, would send tremors through the conglomerate. The Tata premium has never rested on assets alone. It derives from a reputation for stability, continuity, and institutional dignity that commands the confidence of governments, partners, and markets.

That reputation would suffer serious damage. The board majority must confront a difficult question: can a chairman govern effectively when the owner of two-thirds of the company rejects his legitimacy? Legal validity alone cannot confer the authority needed to lead a group as complex as Tata. Neither side can win this confrontation meaningfully. Both should step back from litigation, recrimination, and brinkmanship and seek, through dialogue or mediation, a leadership arrangement acceptable to the board and controlling shareholder.

The deeper indictment is of Tata’s succession planning. A chairman announces that he will not seek another term; the Trusts accept the decision and initiate a selection process; the board then engineers a reversal. None of this improvisation should have been necessary had a 158-year-old institution developed a credible leadership bench and a predictable succession process.

ALSO READ Geneva talks hold out promise

Nor should the listing question, shadowed by litigation, be allowed to drift amid the crossfire. The RBI’s directive requires a coherent response, not one shaped by an internecine struggle over control. Tata Sons needs clarity on its chairman, its route to the public markets, and the respective authority of its board and controlling shareholder. The Tata name was built on stability and stewardship. Whoever wins at the AGM, the group has already lost something valuable this week. The urgent task is to ensure it loses nothing more.