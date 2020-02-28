NITI Aayog CEO correct; traditional regulatory mindset will stymie new-age economies

A data security expert can perhaps reconcile the need to screen for misinformation with preserving a social media platform’s encryption architecture better than a career bureaucrat.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant is right, traditional regulation by bureaucrats will stymie new-age economies led by almost perennial technological disruptions. To elucidate his point, Kant cited the example of taxi-hailing platforms Uber and Ola, which have frequently had to battle adverse regulation. He said, “it can’t be that Uber and Ola have moved all over the world and beaten the markets and the transport guys in Bengaluru say that we don’t permit Ola and Uber.” His solution? In areas whose growth is tech-dependent, let technical experts define regulatory contours instead of bureaucrats. It may not immediately sail in a set-up where bureaucrats are ubiquitous, but it is what forward-looking economies require.

The traditional regulatory mindset led to a ban on motorbike-ride hailing in Delhi, but this has flourished under neighbouring Noida’s light-touch regulation. A data security expert can perhaps reconcile the need to screen for misinformation with preserving a social media platform’s encryption architecture better than a career bureaucrat. With the growth of AI, concerns will emerge across industry—redundancy of human labour etc. Will a labour commissioner be able to point out better the areas where machines and human labour can be harmonised than a person who can detail the limitations of the technology deployed? Since existing regulation was designed when the disruptions happening today had not yet been imagined, those with expertise in the current regulatory paradigm may fail to optimally regulate the shifts happening today.