NIH researchers find Covid leading to multifocal damage of brain

While India has also announced a short-term and long-term study on Covid, there is a need to conduct more research to prepare a better drug response against the disease.

A debate has been going on for some months between researchers on whether SARS-CoV-2 leads to bradykinin or cytokine storms in the body; however, new papers reveal which parts of the body the virus directly or indirectly affect. Being primarily a respiratory disease, it does impact the lungs, but new research by scientists at the US National Institutes of Health, published in New England Journal of Medicine, shows that the disease may be affecting the brain more severely than was believed earlier. While patients have often been found experiencing headaches, delirium, loss of taste and smell, the research according to MedicalXpress, shows that those contracting infection from SARS-CoV-2 “may be susceptible to microvascular blood vessel damage”, owing to an inflammatory response caused by the virus.

Although the researchers have only studied brain tissue samples of 19 patients who died of the infection, and there is a need to study a larger sample, the research indicates how little we still know of the virus and the impact it can have in the long-term. While countries are engaged in getting the vaccine to larger populations and reporting recoveries, there is also a need to monitor the long-term effects. In the current scenario, while the NIH scientists had expected to find SARS-CoV-2 in brain cells, they found that most patients had hyperintensities or bright spots that indicate inflammation and hypointensities or dark spots that indicate bleeding. There were multifocal areas of damage. While India has also announced a short-term and long-term study on Covid, there is a need to conduct more research to prepare a better drug response against the disease.