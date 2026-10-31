By Zafar Khan,

Backed by sustained investor engagement, competitive TOT auctions and expanding InvITs, NHAI’s monetisation strategy is building depth, diversity and resilience in India’s highway investment market.

India’s highway monetisation programme is moving beyond individual transactions towards a deeper investment market. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has helped advance this transition through toll-operate-transfer (TOT) concessions, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and sustained investor engagement.

NHAI’s asset monetisation gains momentum

NHAI reported approximately Rs 28,300 crore raised through TOT and public and private InvIT routes in FY2025–26. A July 2026 parliamentary response placed cumulative receipts from TOT, InvIT and project-based financing at Rs 1,72,898 crore, including Rs 63,611 crore from TOT and Rs 59,162 crore from InvITs.

ALSO READ NHAI tilts highway monetisation towards InvITs



These outcomes reflect longer-term planning. In May 2024, NHAI conducted investor roadshows in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to engage overseas capital. Its first asset monetisation strategy, launched in June 2025, emphasised value maximisation, transparency and investor-base development.

The subsequent listing of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), whose public issue was subscribed nearly 14 times, marked another step in market development. NHAI’s dedicated investment platform, with institutional participation and SEBI-regulated governance, offers a route to wider public-market access. Together, these initiatives are expanding both the depth of institutional capital and the breadth of potential participation.

Competitive TOT concessions offer direct operating exposure suited to experienced infrastructure investors and operators; private InvITs pool institutional capital, while publicly listed InvITs can broaden access, including for retail investors. These are complementary channels, not rigid investor categories.

TOT retains a particular strength: competitive price discovery. An earlier Highways Investor Association (HIA) analysis of 16 TOT auctions found four to five bidders per bundle on average. Selected TOT awards also showed higher enterprise-value-to-revenue multiples than the NHAI InvIT transactions examined. Differences in assets, tenures and revenue estimates prevent a like-for-like conclusion, but the evidence suggests that competitive TOT auctions can secure a valuation advantage in suitable circumstances. Preserving an active TOT pipeline alongside InvITs can therefore support competition and public value.

That advantage depends on disciplined underwriting. Higher bids are not necessarily better if they rest on unrealistic traffic or cost forecasts. The Initial Estimated Concession Value (IECV) should be grounded in credible assumptions, while bidders need dependable pre-bid information on toll collections, road condition, future rehabilitation and competing routes. Bundle design should balance operating efficiencies, financing capacity and bidder participation.

Traffic diversion is especially consequential as new expressways and bypasses reshape existing corridors.

NHAI concession frameworks already provide revenue-variation and concession-period adjustment mechanisms. Yet relief triggered after specified thresholds may preserve long-term economic value without easing immediate debt-servicing pressure. Better disclosure of planned competing infrastructure and clearer timing of contractual remedies would support both network expansion and investment confidence.

Similarly, routine maintenance and safety works belong within operating obligations, but substantial widening or capacity augmentation should have transparent scope, funding and risk allocation.

Smarter tolling and faster dispute resolution

NHAI’s move towards Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling can improve journeys while modernising collections. Its electronic-notice framework is a constructive step; however, identifying unpaid tolls is not the same as recovering revenue. Clear enforcement responsibilities, published recovery metrics and accessible grievance resolution will matter to motorists and investors alike.

Contractual certainty completes the picture. Timely, fair and enforceable outcomes—through conciliation, arbitration or other remedies—are critical when unresolved disputes affect cash flows, refinancing and capital costs.

NHAI’s sustained work to engage investors, diversify structures and institutionalise monetisation has created foundations for infrastructure-led growth. Realising that potential now requires equal urgency on the ground: identifying bottlenecks early, resolving them practically and ensuring regulatory processes enable, rather than delay, solutions.

Ultimately, the measure of success is not simply the highest auction premium or an oversubscribed issue, but fair value for public assets, sustainable investor returns and safer, better-maintained highways. That is the difference between monetising assets and building a durable highway investment market.

The author is president, Highways Investor Association (HIA)Executive Director & Joint CEO, Vertis Infrastructure Trust.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.